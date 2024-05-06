Submit Release
IMUNON to Hold First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Monday, May 13, 2024

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage drug-development company focused on developing DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, May 13, 2024 to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provide an update on its clinical development programs with IMNN-001, a DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of first-line, locally advanced-stage ovarian cancer, and on its PlaCCine modality, a proprietary mono- or multi-cistronic DNA plasmid and a synthetic DNA delivery technology for the expression of pathogen antigens for the development of next-generation vaccines.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 833-816-1132 (Toll-Free/North America) or 412-317-0711 (International/Toll) and ask for the IMUNON First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. A live webcast of the call will also be available here.

The call will be archived for replay until May 27, 2024, and can be accessed at 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0088 (International Toll) using replay access code 9343581. An audio replay of the call will also be available here for 90 days.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across two modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is being developed for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is being developed for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response. This technology may represent a promising platform for the development of vaccines in infectious diseases.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company is entering a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). We will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Contacts: 

IMUNON LHA Investor Relations
Jeffrey W. Church Kim Sutton Golodetz
Executive Vice President, CFO 212-838-3777
and Corporate Secretary Kgolodetz@lhai.com
609-482-2455  
jchurch@imunon.com  

