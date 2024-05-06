Georgia to Celebrate Europe Day 2024 as EU candidate country for the first time – join on 11 May  

This year, the EU Delegation to Georgia will host the Europe Day celebration on Saturday, 11 May, at the Expo Georgia exhibition centre in Tbilisi.

Europe Day, celebrated annually on 9 May, commemorates the 1950 Declaration of Robert Schuman, then French Foreign Minister, which marked the inception of what is now recognised as the European Union (EU).

“This year, the celebration in Tbilisi will underline that the doors to EU membership for Georgia – an EU candidate country – have finally been opened wide. Now it is up to the Georgians to walk through that door by swiftly implementing necessary reforms,” EU Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński said.

The Official Opening Ceremony will take place in Pavilion 4 at 11:30.

In Pavilions 4 and 5, the embassies of the EU Member States will introduce visitors to the culture and history of their countries. Together with the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia and the European Investment Bank, they will offer souvenirs and educational activities and organise cultural performances and concerts.

Pavilion 11 will host the projects that the EU funds in Georgia, presenting their activities. In this space, project representatives will propose games and activities around important topics such as economic development, environment, culture, youth, digital transformation, democracy, etc.

The courtyard will host the ‘Unique Georgian Taste’ agromarket, where visitors will be able to taste food offered by farmers from different regions of Georgia and get to know how the EU supports them as Georgia prepares to integrate the EU.

The celebration programme includes many activities for children, including a puppet show ‘The Moon and the Planet of Fireflies’.

For the first time, Pavilion 3 will host entrepreneurs who have benefited from EU support to start up or expand their businesses. In this space, visitors will be able to purchase the unique items those entrepreneurs produce.

Pavilion 6 will host Europe Days talks with celebrities moderated by well-known journalist David Gorgiladze, on a variety of topics including on values, culture and environment-related initiatives, as well as opportunities for businesses and youth. The talks aim to promote a better understanding of the EU’s role in public and community engagement as part of the EU-Georgia partnership.

