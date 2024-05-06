Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,734 in the last 365 days.

EBRD and Green Climate Fund support green investments in Armenia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the world’s largest international climate fund, the Green Climate Fund (GCF), have jointly provided a US$10 million (€9.3 million) loan to Armenian Inecobank for on-lending for green investments to corporates and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The EBRD will provide US$7.5 million (€7.0 million) and the GCF will co-finance with US$2.5 million (€2.3 million). 

The funds are being provided under the EBRD’s Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF), a framework designed to support businesses in their green transition journey and in investing in climate-adaptation and mitigation technologies. These technologies also help businesses to enhance their productivity and reduce costs.

Possible investments include technologies that boost the sustainable use of energy and water resources such as thermal insulation, photovoltaic solar panels, geothermal heat pumps, electric vehicles, electric-vehicle-charging infrastructure and water-efficient irrigation systems. Businesses can identify the green technologies available in Armenia through the GEFF Technology Selector.

Inecobank is one of the leading banks in Armenia and a longstanding partner of the EBRD. Since the start of its operations in Armenia in 1992, the EBRD has invested €2 billion in 210 projects in the country’s financial, corporate, infrastructure and energy sectors, with 92 per cent of those investments in the private sector.

Find out more

Press release

Green Climate Fund

You just read:

EBRD and Green Climate Fund support green investments in Armenia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more