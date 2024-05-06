Regan Zambri Long Attorneys Selected to 2024 Washington, DC Super Lawyers and 2024 Washington, DC Rising Stars Lists

Washington, DC – Regan Zambri Long PLLC, a leading law firm of highly acclaimed Washington DC personal injury attorneys, is pleased to announce that seven personal injury attorneys have been selected for the 2024 Washington, DC Super Lawyers and 2024 Washington, DC Rising Stars lists.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Regan Zambri Long PLLC attorneys that have been recognized include Senior Partners Patrick M. Regan and Salvatore J. Zambri, who were named to the Top 100 2024 Washington, DC Super Lawyers list in addition to being named 2024 Washington, DC Super Lawyers. Following this, Senior Partner Victor E. Long and Partners Jacqueline T. Colclough, Paul J. Cornoni, and Christopher J. Regan were named 2024 Washington, DC Super Lawyers, and lastly, Attorney Emily C. Lagan was selected for the 2024 Washington, DC, Rising Stars list.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law.

“We are passionate about getting our clients the justice they deserve,” said a spokesperson for Regan Zambri Long PLLC. “Our accident law firm comprises of fierce trial lawyers who have gotten record-settling verdicts and settlements for our injury clients. No matter how complex your personal injury case is, we will aggressively represent you in court to receive maximum compensation for your claim.”

Since opening its doors over 25 years ago, Regan Zambri Long PLLC has garnered respect from its clients as well as its peers. With over $1 billion in record-setting verdicts and settlements, the firm has routinely been honored by well-respected legal organizations and publications nationwide. Rated among the top 1% of lawyers in the country, the attorneys at Regan Zambri Long PLLC have also been named Best Lawyers in America by Best Lawyers and Washington, DC Super Lawyers by Super Lawyers magazine.

Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide extraordinary legal services to all its personal injury clients and invites them to please reach out if they have a personal injury case by telephone, through live chat via the website, or by filling out the online contact form for a complimentary consultation arranged at their convenience.

Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Washington, DC, personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide legal representation of the highest caliber to its clients. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, the renowned firm passionately advocates for those who have been negligently injured.

More Information

To learn more about Regan Zambri Long PLLC and the 2024 Washington, DC Super Lawyers and 2024 Washington, DC Rising Stars lists, please visit the website at https://rhllaw.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/regan-zambri-long-attorneys-selected-to-2024-washington-dc-super-lawyers-and-2024-washington-dc-rising-stars-lists/

About Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers PLLC

Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers, PLLC is dedicated to protecting the rights of injury victims in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Contact Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers PLLC

1919 M Street NW, Suite 350

Washington

DC 20036

United States

+1 202 960 4667

Website: https://rhllaw.com/