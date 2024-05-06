Jackie Lacey, First Woman and First African-American to Serve as L.A. County D.A., Endorses Nathan Hochman
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackie Lacey, a lifelong Democrat and the first woman and first African-American to serve as District Attorney of Los Angeles County, announced today that she is endorsing Nathan Hochman for District Attorney.
Lacey made the announcement outside of her childhood home in South Los Angeles, the location where her father was shot and wounded many years ago – an incident that inspired her to pursue a career in criminal justice.
She said D.A. George Gascon has emboldened criminals and caused an increase in crime by failing to properly enforce the law.
“We must have leadership at the District Attorney’s Office that understands its mission is to seek justice by, among other things, sending a message that criminal behavior is unacceptable in our county,” Lacey said.
Lacey, who served as Los Angeles County District Attorney from 2012 to 2020, said she supports Hochman because of his decades of criminal justice experience, as both a prosecutor and defense attorney, and the fact that he will strive every day to improve public safety.
“I am endorsing Nathan Hochman for District Attorney because I feel a lot less safe than I did four years ago,” Lacey said. “It’s time to thank and excuse the current district attorney and elect someone with a conscience. Please join me and vote for Nathan Hochman for District Attorney.”
Hochman, who has served as a federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General overseeing the DOJ’s Tax Division, President of the L.A. City Ethics Commission and as a defense attorney, said he is extremely grateful for Lacey’s support. He previously was endorsed by Steve Cooley, who served three terms as District Attorney, and the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, the union that represents L.A. County prosecutors.
“Jackie’s endorsement is extremely meaningful to me and I am so thankful that she supports my campaign for District Attorney,” Hochman said. “She was an exceptional District Attorney who served 34 years with the office, striving every day to pursue justice on behalf of the people of Los Angeles County, where she was born and raised.”
Lacey joins several other Democrats in supporting Hochman, following endorsements by Rory and Max Kennedy (daughter and son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy), and former District Attorney candidates Maria Ramirez and John McKinney.
About Nathan Hochman:
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former L.A. County District Attorneys Jackie Lacey and Steve Cooley, and many others. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com
