05-06-2024 Race to $1 Million: NASCAR Powerball Playoff

WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY’S RACE TO $1 MILLION

NASCAR Powerball Playoff

MAY 6-MAY 24, 2024

HOW TO ENTER:

Find the West Virginia Lottery’s RACE TO $1 MILLION weekly Trivia prompt on Facebook™ starting on 05/06/2024 at 10:00 AM and ending that Friday, 05/10/2024 at 10:00pm. The process will repeat for three weeks, with the final day to enter as 05/24/2024 at 10:00pm. Players enter and agree to the rules by answering correctly our trivia question about NASCAR or POWERBALL in the comments of the post. Please note there will be one post per week for three weeks, giving players a chance to enter each week.

PRIZE:

Five (5) winners will be chosen each week for three (3) weeks, qualifying a total of 15 players to represent the state in the 2024 NASCAR Powerball Playoff semi-finalist drawing. All qualifying responses will be considered entries and constitute the individual’s acceptance of the rules. The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any entry deemed offensive or inappropriate, or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player. No cash equivalent shall be awarded in place of the prizes. Winners and prizes for the RACE TO $1 MILLION will be selected via random computerized drawing.

ENTRY DEADLINES & DRAW DATES:

The deadline to enter is each Friday of that week’s post by 10:00pm. noon EST and entries will be entered into a computer software drawing system and a random selection will take place the following Monday of each week. The winners will be contacted using the Facebook account used to enter the contest.

PRIZE FULFILLMENT: Winner(s) will be contacted via email or phone number that was provided during entry. Winners have 9:00 PM October 19, 2022 to respond or the next alternate will be contacted and original winner will be voided. Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect.

ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and a resident of West Virginia. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate.

GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at entry.

PRIVACY: The West Virginia Lottery is committed to maintaining your trust by protecting your personal information that is collected. The West Virginia Lottery will not share, sell or reproduce personal information to any third party organization. Any and all contact in relationship to this entry process will be in the form of prize notification directly from the West Virginia Lottery. Winner will be required to provide full name, date of birth, and a mailing address.

SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the virtual event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.

This virtual event giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook™. You understand that you are providing your information to the West Virginia Lottery and not to Facebook™. The information that you provide will only be used in the event you are selected as a winner.

By submitting an entry, entrant agrees to the rules set forth in this document, West Virginia Lottery Rules, and West Virginia State and Federal Law. Void where prohibited.

IN CONSIDERATION OF THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ABOVE-REFERENCED PROMOTION OR EVENT, I AGREE AS FOLLOWS:

2. I give and grant for an unlimited period of time to the West Virginia Lottery, its affiliated companies, vendors, successors and assigns, (collectively, West Virginia Lottery) [the right to film, videotape, photograph, record, exhibit, publish, post, edit, and otherwise use and reuse my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait, image, appearance, and likeness], in whole or in part and in original or modified form and motion, alone or in conjunction with other photographs, artwork, text, film or videotape, in all media and types of advertising or commercial promotion and in any lawful manner in

West Virginia Lottery’s sole discretion, without geographic limit. I understand and agree that I will not receive any compensation as a result of any use of my name or likeness as described herein, and the West Virginia Lottery has no obligation to make use of any of the rights set forth herein.

3. I agree that all photographs, other images and recordings of me used and taken by the West Virginia

Lottery are owned by it and may be used in conjunction with advertisements or commercial promotions; and I further agree that the West Virginia Lottery has the exclusive right to use such commercial promotions in whatever way it wishes, and the West Virginia Lottery may copyright material or make derivative work containing the same. If I should receive any recording, print, negative or other copy thereof, I will not authorize its used by anyone else, and I waive any right of privacy or publicity that I may otherwise have with regard to any commercial promotion by the West Virginia Lottery and any derivative work of any such commercial promotion. I agree that no advertisement or other material need be submitted to me for approval, and the West Virginia Lottery will be without liability to me for any distortion or illusionary effect resulting from the publication or used of my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait or likeness.

4. I forever release and discharge the West Virginia Lottery from any and all liability, claims, actions, and demands arising out of or in connection with the above-referenced promotional event and/or the use or reuse of my appearance, likeness, first name, last name initial, voice, including without limitation, any and all claims based on defamation, invasion of privacy or libel.

POWERBALL PLAYOFF:

The Playoff Drawings are a series of drawings that mirror the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs. The Playoff Drawings will determine the four (4) finalists who will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 8 -11, 2024, and entry into the $1 million drawing. The $1 million drawing will be broadcast live on NBC prior to the start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race™ on Nov. 10, 2024.

Playoff Drawings:

National Pool of Entrants to Round of 16 Round of 16 to 12 Round of 12 to 8 Round of 8 to Championship 4 Championship 4 to $1 Million Winner

The Trip Prize consists of a four-day, three-night VIP trip for the entry selected from a pool of Participating Lotteries’ entrants ( each a Finalist or collectively “Finalists”) and one (1) guest to Phoenix, AZ (“PHX”), from approximately Friday, November 8, 2023 to Monday, November 11, 2024, to participate in a drawing for a prize in the amount of One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) (“$1 Million Prize”) to be conducted Sunday, November 10, 2024, during the live television broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship™ Race on NBC (“Program”) from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ. The Trip Prize approximate value is $20,000 and shall include the following elements:

Round-trip, coach-class airline transportation for two (2) people from the major airport nearest Finalist’s city to PHX (if within 250 miles of PHX, rail or ground transportation to be substituted);

Three (3) nights hotel accommodations (selected by Prize Provider in its sole discretion) in PHX (double occupancy, room and tax only);

Two (2) Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes (includes food, beverages and FanShield Infield Experience access) at Phoenix Raceway for admission to:

– NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship™ Race at 4:00pm on Saturday, November 9, 2024

– NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race™ at 1:00pm on Sunday, November 10, 2024

Two (2) passes for VIP Experiences at Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend™ for Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10, 2024 including:

– NASCAR Cup Series™ VIP access

– NASCAR team hauler tour

– MRN Radio booth tour

– Pace car rides

– Pre-Race attendance

– Victory Lane access

Two (2) Official NASCAR Championship Weekend™ Event Programs;

Two (2) Racing Electronics Scanner Rentals for use while at Phoenix Raceway;

Two (2) Souvenir Gift Bags, each with a retail value of at least two hundred fifty dollars ($250);



All meals while in PHX, including a Welcome Dinner on Friday, November 8, 2024; and

Ground transportation to and from airports, hotel, and activities in PHX.

Finalists are not required to travel to PHX to participate in the drawing for, and remain eligible to win, the $1 Million Prize. Finalists may appoint a proxy to take the trip instead, subject to the Trip Prize Terms and Conditions, and will still remain eligible to win the $1 Million Prize.

Finalist (or their proxy) may also have the opportunity to participate in the recording and production of the Program and/or appear in the broadcast of the Program, provided that Finalist completes and signs all required releases and forms and consents to a background check. If Finalist appoints a proxy, the proxy must complete and sign all required releases and clear the background check in order to take the trip. In the event that Finalist’s designated proxy does not clear the background check, Prize Provider reserves the right, in its sole discretion, either to (i) allow Finalist to appoint another proxy to take the trip (subject to background clearance and Prize Provider deadlines); or (ii) allow proxy to travel and to appoint a second proxy (selected by Prize Provider) to participate in the Program.

For the avoidance of doubt, Finalist’s eligibility to participate in the trip and/or the drawing for the $1 Million Prize is not affected by Winner’s failure to complete and sign all required release and forms and/or to consent to a background check and/or by any information obtained pursuant to a background check, but those failures may affect the nature of his/her appearance and/or degree of participation in the Program. While Finalist’s eligibility to participate in the drawing for the $1 Million Prize is an element of the Trip Prize, the opportunity to participate in the recording and production of the Program and/or appear in the broadcast of the Program is expressly NOT an element of the Trip Prize and is determined by Prize Provider in its sole discretion. Prize Provider reserves the right to appoint a proxy to appear and participate in the Program for Finalist for any reason as it may determine in its sole discretion. The appointment of any proxy shall not affect Finalist’s eligibility for the $1 Million Prize.

TAX WITHHOLDINGS

Finalists are subject to the full amount of any taxes due on the total value of the Trip Prize. The appropriate Participating Lotteries will determine, and collect taxes due on the Trip Prize, and other tiers of cash prizing, as well as the $1 Million Prize.

MUSL does not withhold or remit income taxes on behalf of prize winners, all prizes are awarded by lotteries, just like Powerball prizes. MUSL will wire prize money to appropriate lotteries after the public announcement of each Playoff Drawing. Trip winners will incur a tax liability based on the value of the trip.

Lotteries may consider increasing the awarded cash prizes (excluding the Grand Prize) to offset winner’s tax liabilities