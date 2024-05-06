Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 296,092 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Public Calendar for May 6-10, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

May 6-10, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, May 6 

7 a.m. Interview with Good Morning America 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m. Call with Carly Fiorina 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10:30 a.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week 

Location: Taylorsville State Office Building 

12 p.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week 

Location: Multi-Agency State Office Building 

1:45 p.m. Hold press conference about DOD National Guard proposal

Location: Virtual meeting 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2 p.m. Meet with Department of Transportation

Location: Virtual meeting

2:35 p.m. Meet with Donna Law, Department of Cultural and Community Engagement 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:15 p.m. Film with Hill Air Force Base team 

Location: Gold Room 

4 p.m. Meet with Founders of Kilby Block

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, May 7 

9 a.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:30 a.m. Meet with Carlos Braceras, Department of Transportation 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:15 a.m. Department of Health and Human Services photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

1:45 p.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:15 p.m. Meet with Jonathan Freedman, World Trade Center Utah 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:45 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: Rampton Room 

Wednesday, May 8 

3:45 p.m. Speak at Crossroads Dinner 

Location: Library of Congress, Washington, DC 

Thursday, May 9 

7 a.m. Participate in roundtable discussion with Sen. Chris Murphy 

Location: Hall of States, Washington, DC 

9:30 a.m. Speak at Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute 

Location: Reagan Institute, Washington, DC 

5:15 p.m. Attend Washington and Lee University School of Law Commencement Dinner

Location: Lexington, VA

Friday, May 10

9 a.m. Speak at Washington and Lee University School of Law Commencement 

Location: Lexington, VA

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

May 6-10, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, May 6 

8:30 a.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week 

Location: Heber M. Wells Building

10:15 a.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week 

Location: Utah Department of Community and Cultural Engagement

2 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Tuesday, May 7 

9 a.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:45 p.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates  

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:45 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: Rampton Room 

Wednesday, May 8 

9:30 a.m. Meet and Greet with Returners

Location: Rampton Room

11:00 a.m. Capitol Preservation Board meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

6:00 p.m. Speak at Utah National Guard Military Spouse Appreciation Night

Location: Camp Williams State Military Reservation

Thursday, May 9 

9 a.m. Water Issues update meeting

Location: World Trade Center Building

Friday, May 10

No public meetings

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Public Calendar for May 6-10, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more