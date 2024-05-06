Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Public Calendar for May 6-10, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
May 6-10, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, May 6
7 a.m. Interview with Good Morning America
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Call with Carly Fiorina
Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week
Location: Taylorsville State Office Building
12 p.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week
Location: Multi-Agency State Office Building
1:45 p.m. Hold press conference about DOD National Guard proposal
Location: Virtual meeting
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2 p.m. Meet with Department of Transportation
Location: Virtual meeting
2:35 p.m. Meet with Donna Law, Department of Cultural and Community Engagement
Location: Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Film with Hill Air Force Base team
Location: Gold Room
4 p.m. Meet with Founders of Kilby Block
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, May 7
9 a.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with Carlos Braceras, Department of Transportation
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Department of Health and Human Services photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
1:45 p.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Meet with Jonathan Freedman, World Trade Center Utah
Location: Governor’s Office
3:45 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Rampton Room
Wednesday, May 8
3:45 p.m. Speak at Crossroads Dinner
Location: Library of Congress, Washington, DC
Thursday, May 9
7 a.m. Participate in roundtable discussion with Sen. Chris Murphy
Location: Hall of States, Washington, DC
9:30 a.m. Speak at Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute
Location: Reagan Institute, Washington, DC
5:15 p.m. Attend Washington and Lee University School of Law Commencement Dinner
Location: Lexington, VA
Friday, May 10
9 a.m. Speak at Washington and Lee University School of Law Commencement
Location: Lexington, VA
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
May 6-10, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, May 6
8:30 a.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
10:15 a.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week
Location: Utah Department of Community and Cultural Engagement
2 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation team
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, May 7
9 a.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
1:45 p.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
3:45 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Rampton Room
Wednesday, May 8
9:30 a.m. Meet and Greet with Returners
Location: Rampton Room
11:00 a.m. Capitol Preservation Board meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
6:00 p.m. Speak at Utah National Guard Military Spouse Appreciation Night
Location: Camp Williams State Military Reservation
Thursday, May 9
9 a.m. Water Issues update meeting
Location: World Trade Center Building
Friday, May 10
No public meetings
