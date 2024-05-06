Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Public Calendar for May 6-10, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

May 6-10, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 6

7 a.m. Interview with Good Morning America

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Call with Carly Fiorina

Location: Virtual meeting

10:30 a.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week

Location: Taylorsville State Office Building

12 p.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week

Location: Multi-Agency State Office Building

1:45 p.m. Hold press conference about DOD National Guard proposal

Location: Virtual meeting

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2 p.m. Meet with Department of Transportation

Location: Virtual meeting

2:35 p.m. Meet with Donna Law, Department of Cultural and Community Engagement

Location: Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Film with Hill Air Force Base team

Location: Gold Room

4 p.m. Meet with Founders of Kilby Block

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, May 7

9 a.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with Carlos Braceras, Department of Transportation

Location: Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Department of Health and Human Services photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

1:45 p.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Meet with Jonathan Freedman, World Trade Center Utah

Location: Governor’s Office

3:45 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Rampton Room

Wednesday, May 8

3:45 p.m. Speak at Crossroads Dinner

Location: Library of Congress, Washington, DC

Thursday, May 9

7 a.m. Participate in roundtable discussion with Sen. Chris Murphy

Location: Hall of States, Washington, DC

9:30 a.m. Speak at Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

Location: Reagan Institute, Washington, DC

5:15 p.m. Attend Washington and Lee University School of Law Commencement Dinner

Location: Lexington, VA

Friday, May 10

9 a.m. Speak at Washington and Lee University School of Law Commencement

Location: Lexington, VA

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

May 6-10, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 6

8:30 a.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week

Location: Heber M. Wells Building

10:15 a.m. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Week

Location: Utah Department of Community and Cultural Engagement

2 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation team

Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, May 7

9 a.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

1:45 p.m. Interview Fifth District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

3:45 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Rampton Room

Wednesday, May 8

9:30 a.m. Meet and Greet with Returners

Location: Rampton Room

11:00 a.m. Capitol Preservation Board meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

6:00 p.m. Speak at Utah National Guard Military Spouse Appreciation Night

Location: Camp Williams State Military Reservation

Thursday, May 9

9 a.m. Water Issues update meeting

Location: World Trade Center Building

Friday, May 10

No public meetings

