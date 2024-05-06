IRSA: Promote the continuous development of China-France comprehensive strategic partnership

Paris, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to International Relations Study Association(IRSA), Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Paris in the afternoon of May 5th, marking his first overseas visit of the year. In this important year of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the first overseas visit of a Chinese head of state has even more special significance.

This is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s third state visit to France. Xi Jinping has had in-depth exchanges with French President Macron on many occasions. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. This state visit will definitely advance the past and pave the way for the future. It is crucial for both advancing the progressive cause of global peace and development and collaboratively creating the roadmap for the growth of France-China ties.

President Xi Jinping once described China-France relations as "special relationship" and "special friends". In his speech at the airport today, he once again explained the particularity of China-France relations, "Over the past 60 years, China-France relations have always been at the forefront of China's relations with Western countries, establishing a typical case of win-win cooperation and peaceful coexistence between countries with different social systems. ”

The relationship between China and France has a profound historical heritage and has experienced the test of vicissitudes in the international situation. In the new era, President Xi Jinping looks at it from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, and works with French leaders to lead the high-level development of bilateral relations and constantly reach new heights. Over the years, under the leadership of the two heads of state, China and France have maintained effective strategic communication and fruitful practical cooperation, continuously deepened people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and closely cooperated in international affairs. Although there have been twists and turns in China-EU relations, China and France have always maintained great stability in their cooperative attitudes and positions on many issues of global governance, which is directly related to head-of-state diplomacy.On the occasion of a state visit, publishing signed articles in the mainstream media of the visiting country is an important channel for conveying information. On the occasion of this visit to France, President Xi Jinping published a signed article in Le Figaro for the third consecutive time.

President Xi Jinping is very familiar with the history of China-France relations. He has stated many times that China and France are "special friends and win-win partners", emphasizing that the unique history of bilateral relations has shaped the "China-French spirit" of independence, mutual understanding, foresight, and mutual benefit.Over the past 60 years, inheriting the spirit of establishing diplomatic relations between China and France is particularly important in today's chaotic world. President Xi Jinping said in the signed article, "Today's world is very unstable and is once again facing numerous risks. China is willing to work with France to carry forward the spirit of establishing diplomatic relations, promote the continuous development of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership, and make new contributions to strengthening cooperation in the world. ”

Before the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Macron said in an interview with the media that the EU must be very pragmatic when it comes to opening its market to China. It must look at this issue from the perspective of Europe's strategic interests and cannot be "too dogmatic or divided between interests." Macron said he welcomed President Xi's visit, "We must do everything possible to engage with China on major global issues and communicate on our economic relationship based on mutual benefit." He also said in another interview, "Whether it is climate issues or security issues, we need the China."

Faced with the question of where to go of the times and history, China and France, as independent major countries, should uphold the original intention of establishing diplomatic relations, shoulder responsibilities and missions, and jointly open up a path for human development leading to peace, security, prosperity, and progress. This visit has attracted worldwide attention, which fully illustrates the responsibilities of the two countries as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the role they should play in stabilizing the global industrial and supply chains and maintaining world peace and stability. The results of the talks between the leaders of the two countries on China-France relations, China-EU relations, and international and regional hotspot issues are highly anticipated.

France and China have a strong foundation for collaboration.In the future, they should seek common ground while reserving differences and respect each other's concerns. It is hoped that the stabilizing and recovering China-French relations can play an exemplary role in further promoting and upgrading the development of China-EU relations.

