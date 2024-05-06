Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Announces the Appointment of New Head of Global Sales

Wealth management specialists, Chase Buchanan, confirms that Darren Fletcher has been appointed as the new Head of Global Sales

Paphos, Cyprus, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Darren Fletcher has been appointed as the new Head of Global Sales



Private international wealth management specialist Chase Buchanan has confirmed that Darren Fletcher has been appointed by the group as the new Head of Global Sales. He brings an extensive background in private banking, international financial advice, and sales-focused consultancy, joining the team from his previous managerial roles at Chase de Vere, independent financial advisers.

Darren Fletcher will work alongside Lee Eldridge, Group CEO and Lucy Brand, Head of Global Operations, as part of the company's Management Team, overseeing service delivery to clients throughout Europe and North America.

Senior Leadership Changes at Chase Buchanan

The global firm is well-established as a leading provider of independent financial and tax planning support. It works with expatriates handling the complexities of transitioning to a new life overseas or managing their tax and financial affairs, including cross-border pension transfers and investments.

Over recent years, the group has expanded significantly, offering clients direct access to confidential discussions with highly skilled Private Wealth Managers in person or virtually across ten locations, including a UK-based Administration Centre.

Darren joins the team after working within the insurance, financial advice, and banking sectors for 34 years, with prior roles in directorship, regional management, and senior management posts. He holds multiple certifications and qualifications, including those awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

He says, ’I am delighted to be joining Chase Buchanan as Head of Global Sales and to be able to bring my experience and decades of knowledge to the position, with key focuses on delivering outstanding services to every client, precise risk management, and keeping pace with changing standards and best practice quality targets.

Chase Buchanan is a fantastic group and a business I am proud to be a part of. It has a cohesive approach to targeted, jargon-free, and transparent client advisory services that set new benchmarks for the industry and demonstrate the value of specialist international comprehension of tax systems, investment opportunities, and retirement planning environments around the world.’

Growing Demand for Independent Expatriate Financial Advice

Part of the group's success and rapid expansion is its position as a wholly independent organisation, without any affiliations with banks, insurance providers, or investment firms. That independence enables all wealth managers and advisers throughout the business to provide advice, recommendations, and insights with full access to a broad scope of products and strategies specifically selected to meet the individual's needs.

In his role as Head of Global Sales, Darren will be responsible for ongoing market tracking and monitoring to ensure the business remains agile and responsive to evolving tax environments and regulations and for continuing to grow the profile of the group to broaden access to skilled financial advice.

Chase Buchanan Group CEO Lee Eldridge says, 'We are pleased to welcome Darren to our Management Team. Lucy and I look forward to working closely with him to sustain our reputation for excellence, confidentiality and bespoke client services.

As the business has developed our corporate and private client services, the role of Head of Global Sales has also adapted, providing the broader company with oversight of how expansion plans and the launch of new services, resources and locations meet our overarching strategy and serve continuing increases in levels of demand.

While we strive to be ambitious and forward-thinking in our approaches, our core aim remains to deliver the highest levels of service to every client we work with and ensure all clients, whether organisations, individuals, or families, can discuss essential matters such as tax management, investment planning, and cross-border relocations with accomplished, knowledgeable advisers.’

More about Chase Buchanan - Visit Chase Buchanan YouTube Channel to access a range of webinars with Your Overseas Home

About Chase Buchanan Wealth Management

The financial advisory business is regulated by the relevant bodies in all locations, including EU regulation as a registered member authorised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. It offers a comprehensive range of tax and financial planning solutions to corporate and private clients, with three offices in Spain alongside locations in Canada, Cyprus, Belgium, Malta, Portugal, France, and the USA.

Chase Buchanan provides clients with impartial, unbiased wealth management support, before, during and after an international relocation, including those seeking guidance when managing key transitions and life events such as property acquisitions, pension restructuring and portfolio management analysis.



Chase Buchanan Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF Licence 287/15.





Media Contact:

Chase Buchanan Ltd

+357 2501 0455

https://chasebuchanan.com/







******

Source Company - https://chasebuchanan.com/