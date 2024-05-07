VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Launches Real Estate Development Company
VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)
VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Launches Real Estate Development Company
VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC) proudly announces the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, VizConnect Real Estate Development Company, LLC. This subsidiary company will lead VizConnect's real estate focused economic growth pillar.
As outlined in VizConnect's Business Plan Roadmap Press Release back on February 13, 2024; VIZC is focused on acquiring minority or majority ownership stakes in well-established operating companies across key industry sectors. The launch of VizConnect Real Estate Development Company, LLC represents a significant step in executing this strategic vision.
Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect (VIZC) states, "The official launch of a dedicated real estate development division demonstrates our commitment to driving long-term value for our shareholders. This Real Estate subsidiary company will deliver enhanced consulting and business development services to accelerate growth of Viz Connect. I believe it will be a key pillar in our strategy to build a fully self-sustaining company.”
VizConnect Real Estate Development Company, LLC will focus on a vast range of real estate initiatives, including property acquisition, development, management and investment. The subsidiary will work closely with VizConnect's existing portfolio of operating companies to identify and leverage synergistic real estate projects that can drive mutual growth and profitability.
About VizConnect, Inc.:
VizConnect, Inc. specializes in assisting companies with global business development consulting services. The company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition, equity building, debt removal, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. VizConnect is targeting key industry sectors in the areas of real estate, green energy, and disruptive technologies including AI and blockchain-based platform solutions offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing workflow processes through continuous improvement and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.
For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Source: VizConnect, Inc.
Temba Mahaka
VizConnect, Inc.
+1 855-849-2666
info@vizconnect.com
