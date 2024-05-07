Epsilon Founder and CEO Andreas Hipp Joins ConnectiviTree as Executive Chairman
Andreas Hipp, Epsilon's Founder and CEO, Assumes Role of Executive Chairman at ConnectiviTreeRUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Founder and Group CEO of Epsilon Global Communications Andreas Hipp has joined ConnectiviTree as Executive Chairman of the board of directors effective immediately.
During his more than 25 years in the global telecoms community he has contributed to the evolution of the international markets and technologies, creating innovative businesses, and disruptive business models.
Andreas has always supported the industry’s evolution through his start-up and investment facilitator (Incipio) and will continue doing so and maintain his position as Chairman and CEO of Cataleya, Member of the board of Cirrus Core Networks and Senior Advisor at Hot Telecom.
While at Epsilon, Andreas developed and ran a global network focused on Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific countries utilising best-in-class software, delivering it as a Network as a Service platform. Under Andreas’ leadership, Epsilon built a greenfield global network footprint to 65 Points of Presence (POPs) connected to over 500 Service Providers.
Andreas has been recognized as one of the top 100 most powerful people in the telecoms industry.
“Andreas is the right person at the right time to join as our Executive Chairman to develop ConnectiviTree to the next level in the journey of building the company towards our vision“, stated Niek Jan Van Damme, ConnectiviTree’s Independent Director, “Andreas has the domain expertise and successful track record this position requires.”
As part of this change, Paul Cox will assume the role of a non-executive Director assisting in the transition. The company thanks Paul for his efforts in founding and bringing the company to this stage of its development.
Andreas Hipp will lead the team of executives, which includes Issa Nakhleh (CFO), Graziano Stracquadanio (COO), Mark Gilmour (CTO) and Eugen Gebhard (CCO).
Andreas Hipp stated “The ConnectiviTree vision is one that the global telecom wholesale market and their multi-national enterprise customers require. I am looking forward to working closely with the ConnectiviTree team to bring their vision to reality. This will revolutionize the wholesale market by building a new Pan-European network powered by an automated software stack, seamlessly integrated within our ConnectiviTree Global Alliance Eco-System – creating a new global marketplace”.
About ConnectiviTree Corp.
ConnectiviTree is revolutionizing the B2B connectivity industry with its upcoming wholesale Connectivity-as-a-Service offering, specifically tailored to meet the diverse needs of multi-national enterprise clients. As the pioneer in neutral long-haul connectivity solutions, ConnectiviTree will establish a strong presence across Europe and globally through the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance. This innovative approach will be supported by a cutting-edge software-based marketplace, enabling self-service, on-demand, and zero-touch network management.
With a comprehensive network coverage spanning over +180 major hubs in Europe and key international cities, ConnectiviTree will deliver high bandwidth and low latency through a multi-redundant fiber routing system, ensuring reliable connectivity for its customers. Additionally, ConnectiviTree will differentiate itself by focusing solely on long-haul connectivity.
ConnectiviTree's service offerings will include Spectrum, Wavelength, and Ethernet services, with a specific focus on Layer 1 and 2 services to cater to the unique demands of B2B carriers. Moreover, customers will have access to a state-of-the-art Connectivity-as-a-Service platform, empowering them to efficiently manage end-to-end network provisioning and monitoring autonomously, setting a new standard for connectivity service providers.
Through the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance, ConnectiviTree will oversee and collaborate with key regional and international network providers to offer global connectivity services, ensuring seamless connectivity for its customers worldwide while fostering mutual benefits among Alliance partners.
