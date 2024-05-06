Next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council Announced

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 6, 2024

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the members of the next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. These students will be high school seniors during the 2024 – 2025 school year.

The council members and their hometowns are:

​Jordan Berg, Neillsville

Rylee Brattlie, Cambridge

Ashton Brusveen, Cambria

Jamie Damm, Columbus

Gracy Fox, Burlington

Logan Harbaugh, Marion

Alexa Heitkamp, Mindoro

Max Luedtke, Beaver Dam

Lydia Marquardt, Eau Claire

Elsja Meijer, Glenwood City

Ella Raatz, Colby

Kayziah Smith, Milwaukee

Makayla Staudinger, De Pere

Madison Wiese, Greenleaf

Matthew Winch, Fennimore

“Congratulations to these students for their selection to the fifth Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “I am confident they will be strong members of the council and utilize their communication skills and agricultural knowledge to actively engage in the sessions."

Members will meet each month of the school year during their one-year term. The council membership was selected after an application process.

The goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are to highlight agricultural-related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight in agricultural policy development, and increase networking opportunities for participants. To learn more about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

