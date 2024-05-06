Submit Release
Next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council Announced

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 6, 2024
Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the members of the next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. These students will be high school seniors during the 2024 – 2025 school year.

The council members and their hometowns are:

  • ​Jordan Berg, Neillsville
  • Rylee Brattlie, Cambridge
  • Ashton Brusveen, Cambria
  • Jamie Damm, Columbus
  • Gracy Fox, Burlington
  • Logan Harbaugh, Marion
  • Alexa Heitkamp, Mindoro
  • Max Luedtke, Beaver Dam
  • Lydia Marquardt, Eau Claire
  • Elsja Meijer, Glenwood City
  • Ella Raatz, Colby
  • Kayziah Smith, Milwaukee
  • Makayla Staudinger, De Pere
  • Madison Wiese, Greenleaf
  • Matthew Winch, Fennimore

“Congratulations to these students for their selection to the fifth Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “I am confident they will be strong members of the council and utilize their communication skills and agricultural knowledge to actively engage in the sessions."

Members will meet each month of the school year during their one-year term. The council membership was selected after an application process.

The goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are to highlight agricultural-related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight in agricultural policy development, and increase networking opportunities for participants. To learn more about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

