TWRA Announces Availability of 2024-25 Stream Grants to Help with Habitat Protection Program

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, etc., with stream clean-up projects during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Five grants, at a maximum of $1,000 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection regions (a total of $5,000 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The application deadline for this program is June 30, 2024.

  The grant money could be used to buy supplies such as rakes, work gloves, and garbage bags. Also, it could be used to pay disposal fees for solid waste and tire removal or to provide promotional items like project advertisement or T‑shirts and refreshments for volunteer support. 

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization.  The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

Contact TWRA’s Jason Miller at (615) 781-6572 or by email at jason.edward.miller@tn.gov  with any questions. For additional information, interested persons may also contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection Biologist at the TWRA regional offices. TWRA regionals offices are Region I (West Tennessee in Jackson), Region II (Middle Tennessee in Nashville), Region III (Cumberland Plateau, Chattanooga area in Crossville), and Region IV (East Tennessee in Morristown).

Region I

Allen Pyburn

200 Lowell Thomas Drive                

Jackson, TN  38301

(731) 423-6541

Email: Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov

Region 2 

Katie Murphy

5105 Edmondson Pike

Nashville, TN  37204

(615)-934-6213

Email: Katie.M.Murphy@tn.gov

 

 

Region 3

Bobby Brown

464 Industrial Boulevard

Crossville, TN  38555

(931) 484-9571

Email: Bobby.Brown@tn.gov

Region 4

Rob Lindbom

3030 Wildlife Way

Morristown, TN  37814

(423) 587-7037

Email: Dennis.Lindbom@tn.gov

