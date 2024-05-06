Dr. Melanie Honeycutt named 2024 NC Technology Director of the Year

Burke County Public Schools’ (BCPS) Dr. Melanie Honeycutt was named the 2024 North Carolina Technology Director of the Year in March at the North Carolina Technology in Education Society (NCTIES) conference in Raleigh.

Honeycutt has been an educator for 32 years and has served as BCPS’s chief information officer since 2013. Since joining BCPS, the district has seen significant advancements in education technology and cybersecurity.

“North Carolina’s technology directors are absolutely critical for the success of our students and teachers in schools across the state, and Dr. Honeycutt is a prime example of how hard work and an innovative approach to technology in education can have a positive impact on an entire community,” said Vanessa Wrenn, chief information officer of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

In 2020, Honeycutt not only navigated the rapid shift to a one one-to-one device program caused by the onset of the pandemic, she also responded to a ransomware attack, securing and restoring the district’s systems and enhancing cybersecurity measures to prevent future incidents.

“Dr. Honeycutt is all-in to ensure BCPS students and staff have the technical equipment, infrastructure and resources they need to excel. She does this by leading a highly trained and efficient staff, modeling the use of technology in the classroom and trailblazing new ways to integrate technology into learning. Our students and staff would not be where we are today without Dr. Honeycutt’s leadership,” said BCPS superintendent Dr. Mike Swan.

She also hosts parent nights where she partners with parents and families to ensure they are equipped to support their student’s digital learning experiences.

“I am deeply inspired by the role Digital Teaching and Learning plays in education because it personalizes learning experiences and levels the playing field for both students and teachers. It opens doors to innovation and creativity, allowing both educators and learners to explore new possibilities together. It fosters collaboration across borders and socio-economics. Most importantly, it prepares the ground for nurturing the next generation of great minds—like Albert Einstein, Katherine Johnson, John Glenn, and Andrew Ng—by equipping them with the tools to discover, innovate, and lead. My passion lies in harnessing this potential to shape a brighter, more equitable future for all learners,” Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt was one of eight technology directors nominated for the annual recognition by their peers. The additional Technology Director of the Year regional finalists are:

Northeast: Sandra Reynolds, Currituck County Schools

Southeast: Mike McKay, Carteret County Public Schools

North Central: Debby Atwater, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Sandhills: Belva Lovitt, Sampson County Schools

Piedmont Triad: Shenna Creech, Randolph County Schools

Southwest: Jay Parker, Union County Public Schools

Western: Chris Whitlock, Transylvania County Schools

Prior to starting her career in education, Honeycutt was a disc jockey for a radio station in Morganton, and worked on movie sets, including “Last of the Mohicans.” Her first job in education was as a video production instructor at Table Rock Middle School. After that, she became the media coordinator at Glen Alpine Elementary before taking a position at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as a regional consultant for technology and media.

Honeycutt is a graduate of Western Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She has a master’s degree in library science and a doctorate in educational leadership from Appalachian State University.