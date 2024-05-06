New Picture Book "Inside" by Roxana Chitanu Launches in May, Coinciding with Children's Mental Health Awareness Events
Exploring Inner Worlds: "Inside" Supports Children’s Emotional and Psychological Development During Critical Mental Health Awareness Month
Inside is your self. Inside is your home. Inside you will find lots of thoughts, feelings and memories that come and go. But you stay.”SOIANO DEL LAGO, ITALY, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does one explain the concept of consciousness to a child? This concept picture book aims to do just that by giving it an easier name—the “inside,” an abstract place where the self and home are found, along with many thoughts, feelings and memories that come and go. But you stay.
— Roxana Chitanu
Roxana Chitanu, a Romanian author-illustrator based in Italy, announces the release of her new picture book "Inside," launched on Amazon marketplaces this May. Designed to coincide with several key mental health awareness dates, "Inside" provides young readers and their caregivers insights into understanding and nurturing mental and emotional well-being.
"Inside" begins with a simple yet profound premise: "Inside is your self. Inside is your home." Through beautifully illustrated pages and thoughtful storytelling, the book guides children in exploring their thoughts, feelings, and memories. The release is especially timely, corresponding with Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day and Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month, and other significant dates dedicated to mental health in May.
Roxana Chitanu, the book’s creator, draws on her personal experiences and professional development in visual storytelling to craft the concept book. "Inside encourages children to meditate on the self and the home that they carry with them wherever they go," says the author-illustrator. "This book aims to serve as a support material for children and adults alike, to help them become more aware of their inner worlds, better prepared for life’s challenges, and ultimately, more balanced human beings."
Roxana’s approach to the "inside" concept makes complex ideas like consciousness accessible to children, likening the self or home to a snail’s shell that is always with them, providing comfort and identity, no matter where they are.
About the author – Roxana Chitanu is a picture book author-illustrator who returned to her passion for drawing and storytelling after rediscovering her childhood interests and following the birth of her daughter. With a focus on creating emotionally resonant and visually captivating books, Roxana aims to enrich children's lives through art and narrative.
Availability:
The book is available on all Amazon marketplaces, at www.amazon.com/Inside-Roxana-Chitanu/dp/B0D34152W2
For new book announcements, visit her website at www.roxanaantochi.com and www.roxanachitanu.com
