PRIB: Tol hopes for speedy trial with creation of courts

Tol hopes for speedy trial with creation of courts

Sen. Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino expressed hope for a speedy trial as the Senate on Monday, May 6, 2024, approves on third and final reading several bills creating 54 new courts.

Tolentino, chairperson of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, said with the creation of additional courts through 12 House bills, the average caseload is expected to be reduced to a manageable level of 300 or even fewer cases per court.

"This will improve the facilitation of said cases and expedite the administration of justice -- a fundamental function of the government and the cornerstone of a truly democratic society," Tolentino said in his sponsorship speech.

"These measures will also guarantee that the newly created courts are not mere hollow constructs; they will be readily and fully operational by including the necessary funding and staffing requirements of the courts, as well as the prosecutors and public attorneys assigned to each court," he said.

The senator stressed that pursuant to Article III , Section 16 of the 1987 Constitution, every person has the right to a speedy trial.

Tolentino sponsored the creation of 40 regional trial courts (RTCs), three metropolitan trial courts (MeTCs) and 11 municipal trial courts (MTCs).

The additional courts will be stationed in Muntinlupa, Cavite, Parañaque, Zamboanga, Bukidnon, Leyte, Laguna, Davao City, Isabela, Dinagat Island, and Quezon Province.

"Hopefully, the passage of these bills will ensure that these additional courts would be able to provide an effective and efficient administration of justice and, fundamentally, build the trust and confidence of our people in our justice system," Tolentino added.