Normalyze Announces New Capabilities in Data Security Posture Management Platform to Enable Safe Use of LLM and Data Lakes

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normalyze , the pioneer of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), announced new platform capabilities and market success at the RSA conference, proving they can address the toughest data security challenges CISOs face today.



“At Audacy, our commitment to digital innovation goes hand in hand with our dedication to exceptional experiences and the highest standards of data privacy and security for our listeners,” said Josiah Nosek, Security Architect at Audacy. “In the multi-cloud environment that powers our cutting-edge data tools and AI capabilities, managing complex data governance becomes a significant challenge. Normalyze has empowered our teams to proactively manage access and exposure risks while also identifying cost-saving opportunities by detecting redundant data assets. Their rapid time-to-value, extensive coverage across cloud, on-premises and file-sharing platforms, and their commitment to collaboration, positions Normalyze as a truly strategic partner.”

Traditional data security tools are increasingly falling behind as they grapple with the complexities of today’s evolving environments, including multi-cloud, hybrid and on-premises infrastructures. As enterprises expand their use of data through Large Language Models, generative AI, and extensive data lakes, they inadvertently multiply the risks, demanding more sophisticated and agile security solutions. For these reasons, Gartner ® predicts that "by 2026, more than 20% of organizations will deploy DSPM technology, due to the urgent requirements to identify and locate previously unknown data repositories and to mitigate associated security and privacy risks."1

Security teams at Snowflake also stress the importance of DSPM. “With Normalyze, we can implement more granular governance controls and have a better understanding of our data landscape,” said Sandeep Chandana, Director of Data Science & Analytics at Snowflake. He added, “We selected Normalyze for its reliable and comprehensive sensitive data identification, which is the basis to enforce least privilege access and eliminate potential data risks.”

"Understanding where your key digital assets are and who has access to them is a fundamental building block of any Cyber Security Program," said Jacob Elziq, CEO of Armature Systems. "As a top MDR provider, Armature Systems starts every customer engagement with an assessment of their security controls and digital asset discovery using tools like Normalyze DSPM, which helps us identify what data is important to our customers so that we can protect what matters most."

Platform Innovation to Address Toughest Data Security Challenges

“Our team is setting new standards across the board,” said Amer Deeba, co-founder and CEO of Normalyze. “From pioneering new scanning capabilities that safeguard sensitive information within Large Language Models, to specialized APIs for real-time sensitivity analysis, to the work we have done with Snowflake helping their internal teams and their customers optimize data access, our roadmap is setting the pace for the DSPM category.”

Normalyze will showcase a series of innovations that raise the bar for the DSPM category, including:

DSPM for AI: New scanning capabilities focus on identifying sensitive data being used in Large Language Models (LLMs) like Microsoft Copilot or ChatGPT to ensure that AI-generated content does not expose sensitive company information. In addition, Normalyze also helps secure your cloud-based AI deployments in AWS Bedrock and Azure OpenAI by detecting any sensitive data being fed into the foundational or custom models.

New scanning capabilities focus on identifying sensitive data being used in Large Language Models (LLMs) like Microsoft Copilot or ChatGPT to ensure that AI-generated content does not expose sensitive company information. In addition, Normalyze also helps secure your cloud-based AI deployments in AWS Bedrock and Azure OpenAI by detecting any sensitive data being fed into the foundational or custom models. Specialized API for LLM Security: Normalyze offers specialized APIs for LLM security that can be used to conduct real-time sensitivity analysis of data going into and out of LLMs, while providing full governance and visibility into your data usage. These APIs can be easily integrated into existing customer workflows, helping keep costs down and increasing security for services like Microsoft CoPilot.

Normalyze offers specialized APIs for LLM security that can be used to conduct real-time sensitivity analysis of data going into and out of LLMs, while providing full governance and visibility into your data usage. These APIs can be easily integrated into existing customer workflows, helping keep costs down and increasing security for services like Microsoft CoPilot. For Snowflake customers : Snowflake customers can now apply advanced tools for automated data discovery and classification, precise access management via the Data Access Graph, and proactive risk monitoring to enhance their security measures across their Snowflake data landscape to support rigorous compliance protocols (e.g., FedRAMP, PCI-DSS, Snowflake CIS Benchmark).

: Snowflake customers can now apply advanced tools for automated data discovery and classification, precise access management via the Data Access Graph, and proactive risk monitoring to enhance their security measures across their Snowflake data landscape to support rigorous compliance protocols (e.g., FedRAMP, PCI-DSS, Snowflake CIS Benchmark). Enhancing Precision with Adaptive Feedback Validation Workflows : New learning capabilities continuously improve classification accuracy and remediation recommendations based on user feedback and actions.

: New learning capabilities continuously improve classification accuracy and remediation recommendations based on user feedback and actions. Expanded Optical Character Recognition (OCR) : Increased support for OCR better recognizes and classifies text within scanned documents or images, improving data capture from diverse non-text formats.

: Increased support for OCR better recognizes and classifies text within scanned documents or images, improving data capture from diverse non-text formats. DSPM for on-premise: Many teams grapple with large amounts of data still present in non-cloud data centers. To help teams get visibility and control of sensitive data in these data stores, Normalyze supports both self-managed as well as cloud-based deployments of scanners to scan on-premises data.

Normalyze is demonstrating these capabilities at RSA conference booth #6476, North Hall. Normalyze is also hosting a whisper suite for select customers, partners and prospects to review the Normalyze roadmap and innovation plans.

On Wednesday, May 8 at 9:40am PT, Normalyze co-founder, Ravi Ithal, will talk about DSPM for AI at this RSA session: A Step-by-Step Guide to Securing Large Language Models (LLMs) . Reserve seat here .

On Thursday, May 9 at 1:30pm PT, Snowflake and Normalyze product experts will talk about DSPM for Snowflake at this RSA session: Securing Modern Data Lakes . Reserve seat here .

To get a demo or a Data Risk Assessment, visit the Normalyze website .

About Normalyze

Normalyze is the pioneer in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organizations to effectively secure data at scale across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. Normalyze fills the security gaps created by complex data landscapes, data lakes, shadow data and Generative AI by accurately and quickly discovering, classifying and visualizing the total data attack surface. With Normalyze, data and security teams can quantify risks and prioritize remediation plans to prevent data breaches, enforce least privilege access to sensitive data, optimize data storage and leverage AI for business.

Founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba, and backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures, Normalyze holds 11 patents in data security and is used by global organizations including Albertsons, Snowflake, Informatica, Beyond Finance and many others.

For more information, please visit normalyze.ai .

