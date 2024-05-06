Normalyze Raises the Bar for Data Security Posture Management at RSA, Leads Powerful Sessions Featuring Informatica, PayChex, ChargePoint, Clumio and CXO Forum
SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normalyze, the pioneer of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), announced plans to unveil new platform capabilities and market success at the RSA conference, proving they can address the toughest data security challenges CISOs face today.
“At Normalyze, we ask: ‘It’s 2 a.m. Do you know where your data is?’ This question highlights the ever-present challenge that keeps many hard-working security teams up at night,” said Amer Deeba, CEO at Normalyze. “Normalyze DSPM helps data and security teams understand what sensitive or valuable data they have wherever it lives, then provides insights on who is accessing it, how it’s being used, and what the impact would be if the data were misused.”
The Emerging Need for DSPM
Gartner® predicts that "by 2026, more than 20% of organizations will deploy DSPM technology due to the urgent requirements to identify and locate previously unknown data repositories and to mitigate associated security and privacy risks."
"Traditional data security products have an insufficient view to discover previously unknown, undiscovered or unidentified data repositories, and they fail to consistently discover sensitive data (structured or unstructured) within repositories. Such data is “shadow data” that can expose an organization to a variety of risks," according to a Gartner Innovation Insight report entitled "Data Security Posture Management.1"
Normalyze Honored for “Next Gen Data Security” in 2024 Global InfoSec Awards
Normalyze has been awarded the "Next Gen Data Security" award for the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards. These awards highlight leading cybersecurity companies and their achievements in the industry. Normalyze has been honored for its security innovations that have helped businesses stay ahead of cyber breaches and mitigate cyber risk.
Leading the Pack with Live Sessions
Normalyze will lead dozens of customer and partner-led sessions, far outnumbering any other DSPM vendor at RSA. Here are some highlights:
-
A Step-by-Step Guide to Securing Large Language Models (LLMs)
- Details: Ravi Ithal, Normalyze CTO and co-founder, will offer best practices to ensure that LLMs are not trained on sensitive or biased data by implementing on-demand scanning, training automation, and a proxy system to withhold sensitive outputs.
- When: Wednesday, May 8 at 9:40am PT
- Reserve seat here
-
LIVE BROADCAST: From Chaos to Clarity: CISOs Share Five Must-Dos to Protect Data
- Details: This session features CISOs from PayChex and ChargePoint and CXO Forum, moderated by ESG Senior Analyst Todd Thiemann. Get practical advice on how their teams proactively manage risks and implement effective data security programs.
- When: Wednesday, May 8 at 2:00pm PT simulcast at the Normalyze booth (#6476, North Hall)
- Reserve seat here
-
Blueprint for Data Defense in the Public Cloud: Strategies & Playbooks
- Details: Abhinav Singh, Head of Security Research at Normalyze, will lead a workshop to help data and security teams build their blueprint for data defense in the public cloud.
- When: Thursday, May 9 at 8:30am PT
- Reserve seat here
-
Customer conversation: Helping Informatica Turn Their DSPM Strategy into a Reality
- Details: Toby Foss, Senior Director of Information Security at Informatica shares his journey to Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and how his team avoids surprises around sensitive data through accurate and efficient scanning, classifications and AI-enabled workflows.
- When: Thursday, May 9 at 11:30am PT at the Sponsor Briefing Center
-
Customer conversation: Securing Modern Data Lakes
- Details: Sandeep Chandana, Director of Data Science at Snowflake and Gautam Kanaparthi will discuss challenges posed by data lakes and best practices to secure them effectively.
- When: Thursday, May 9 at 1:30pm PT
- Reserve seat here
-
From Blindspots to Insights: Empowering Your Team for Improved Attack Readiness
- Details: Clumio Field CISO, Jacob Berry, and head of Solutions Engineering at Normalyze, Tim Amey, will explain how to roll out incident response and disaster recovery plans that are integrated...not isolated.
- When: Schedule is available at Normalyze booth (#6476, North Hall)
Normalyze is also distributing autographed copies of the new DSPM for Dummies guide. Stop by booth #6476, North Hall for more information or visit the Normalyze website for details.
About Normalyze
Normalyze is the pioneer in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organizations to effectively secure data at scale across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. Normalyze fills the security gaps created by complex data landscapes, data lakes, shadow data and Generative AI by accurately and quickly discovering, classifying and visualizing the total data attack surface. With Normalyze, data and security teams can quantify risks and prioritize remediation plans to prevent data breaches, enforce least privilege access to sensitive data, optimize data storage and leverage AI for business.
Founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba, and backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures, Normalyze holds 11 patents in data security and is used by global organizations including Albertsons, Snowflake, Informatica, Beyond Finance and many others.
For more information, please visit normalyze.ai.
Media Contact:
Mariah Gauthier
Normalyze@highwirepr.com
__________________________________________
1 Source: Gartner research, “Innovation Insight: Data Security Posture Management.” Published 28 March 2023 by analysts Brian Lowans, Joerg Fritsch, Andrew Bales, ID G00784502. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.