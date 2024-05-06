Ghislain Houle and Patrick Whitehead to Address Investor Conferences on May 14 and 15

MONTREAL, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle and Patrick Whitehead (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), to address upcoming conferences:



Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and Patrick Whitehead, Executive Vice-President and Chief Network Operating Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Industrials and Transportation Conference on May 14, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET);



Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and Patrick Whitehead, Executive Vice-President and Chief Network Operating Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the Bank of America’s 31st annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on May 15, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

