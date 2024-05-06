Burlwood Wealth Launches With Support From LPL Strategic Wealth Services

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Matt Sheffield has launched a new independent practice, Burlwood Wealth, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s supported independence model, LPL Strategic Wealth Services. He reported having served approximately $275 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from UBS.

After beginning his career in Silicon Valley, followed by a brief stint in medical sales, Sheffield recognized his calling as a financial advisor in 2005. He said it was the perfect job to combine his skillset in critical thinking with his passion for relationship building and making connections.

“I love the intellectual challenge of investing, and I enjoy seeing people fulfill their plans in retirement while enjoying their hard-earned capital,” said Sheffield, who works primarily with physicians, attorneys, small business owners and widows. “I take a comprehensive approach to investment management, working closely with centers of influence to help clients understand their entire financial situation and invest according to their unique timelines.”

Based in Spokane, Wash., Sheffield is an amateur woodworker who enjoys creating unique and beautiful pieces. Burl is the part of a wood that often evokes emotions through its distinctive grain pattern, which is why Sheffield named the practice Burlwood Wealth to represent the personalized services he delivers to each client.

“After 15 years working for a very large bank, I wanted a sense of ownership in my practice and the freedom to call my own shots,” said Sheffield, who is joined by Client Services Specialist Kayla Randall. “At LPL, independence isn’t a slogan. It’s built into the DNA of the whole platform. I’m looking forward to continuing the processes that have made my practice successful, while also delivering more seamless, personalized experiences.”

In going independent, Sheffield turned to LPL Strategic Wealth Services (SW), which combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically. In addition to having access to LPL’s innovative wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, SW advisors benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice. Then, after the transition is complete, SW teams receive ongoing operations support managed by their team of experienced professionals including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact, a dedicated team and priority access to advocacy and project management for complex business issues, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients and the culture and evolution of their practice.

“The Strategic Wealth platform has all of the solutions built for advisors like me with a large practice, high account sizes, complex financial situations and more involved estates,” Sheffield said. “I’m excited to tap into a dedicated team of specialists who can help out behind the scenes so I can focus on providing advice and guiding clients through difficult markets.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “It’s an honor to welcome Matt to the LPL community. We congratulate him on the launch of his independent practice where he can create differentiated experiences for clients and operate on his own terms. As always, we are committed to delivering strategic solutions designed to meet advisors where they are in designing the vision of their perfect practice, providing them with choice and flexibility in how they manage and evolve their business. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Burlwood Wealth.”

Related

Advisors, find your perfect fit at LPL.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institutions and at approximately 570 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Burlwood Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2023.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(704) 996-1840

Tracking #572183