MKS Receives Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) Supplier Excellence Award to Demonstrate Global Competitiveness

ANDOVER, Mass., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, has been recognized as an outstanding supplier by Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO), a world-class company that develops and produces major electronics components, for the development and trial production of new products with MKS’ Atotech team in Korea.



"This recognition reflects the strong partnership and deep trust that has been established between MKS and SEMCO during more than 24 years of close cooperation, characterized by continuous innovation and strict quality management,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS. “We are committed to building on this achievement to strengthen our cooperation with SEMCO further and to advance our position as an industry leader through continuous technological development and continuous improvement.”

MKS Atotech and SEMCO have shared opportunities for the development and trial production of new SEMCO products, leading to the optimization of mass production processes for plating chemicals and equipment. A key factor in this recognition was the proactive technical support the MKS Atotech Customer Service team in Korea provided to successfully resolve yield issues that arose in the field, demonstrating their prompt and expert problem-solving skills. MKS Atotech has maintained continuous communication and technical exchange with SEMCO, a stable operation of the chemical quality management system, and transparently addressed issues through scientific analysis, all playing a key role in building a stronger relationship between the two companies.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com .

Contacts:



Media Relations:

Bill Casey

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

Telephone: (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com