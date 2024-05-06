Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,656 in the last 365 days.

May 6, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces $270 Million Multistate Settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Announces $270 Million Multistate Settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals 

~ Virginia expects to receive approximately $3.1 million ~

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced a multistate settlement in principle with opioid manufacturer Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Amneal) for its role in fueling the nationwide epidemic of opioid addictions and overdoses. Amneal produces several generic opioid products and was one of the largest manufacturers of opioids from 2006 to 2019, selling over nine billion pills. A multistate coalition of attorneys general alleges that Amneal knowingly failed to monitor and report suspicious orders placed by its customers, as it was required to by federal law.

“The prescription opioid crisis wreaked havoc across Virginia. By holding opioid manufacturers accountable for their role in the epidemic, my office helps support prevention, reduction, and treatment initiatives across the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Miyares

The settlement in principle announced today will provide $92.5 million in cash over 10 years and $180 million worth of naloxone nasal spray, an overdose treatment medication, to participating states and local governments. 

The settlement in principle was negotiated by the attorneys general of California, Delaware, New York, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia.

###

You just read:

May 6, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces $270 Million Multistate Settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more