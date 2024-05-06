May 6, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces $270 Million Multistate Settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces $270 Million Multistate Settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals

~ Virginia expects to receive approximately $3.1 million ~

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced a multistate settlement in principle with opioid manufacturer Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Amneal) for its role in fueling the nationwide epidemic of opioid addictions and overdoses. Amneal produces several generic opioid products and was one of the largest manufacturers of opioids from 2006 to 2019, selling over nine billion pills. A multistate coalition of attorneys general alleges that Amneal knowingly failed to monitor and report suspicious orders placed by its customers, as it was required to by federal law.

“The prescription opioid crisis wreaked havoc across Virginia. By holding opioid manufacturers accountable for their role in the epidemic, my office helps support prevention, reduction, and treatment initiatives across the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The settlement in principle announced today will provide $92.5 million in cash over 10 years and $180 million worth of naloxone nasal spray, an overdose treatment medication, to participating states and local governments.

The settlement in principle was negotiated by the attorneys general of California, Delaware, New York, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia.

