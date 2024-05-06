Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Engagement between Government and Western Cape Inter-Faith Leaders

Programme Director;

Our esteemed Religious and Inter-Faith Leaders here;

Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu;

Ministers and Deputy Ministers;

Honourable Member of the NCOP;

DDM Champions present;

Honourable Members of Parliament present;

Councillors;

Distinguished guests;

Ladies and gentlemen,

Having an opportunity to engage with interfaith communities is consistently an honour and privilege for me, as I firmly believe that you are the backbone of our society.

Since taking office, I have held several dialogues with interfaith communities, which should demonstrate my gratitude for your remarkable dedication to our nation's progress.

Our office is committed to engaging in continuous dialogue with you on any issue affecting our society. We have therefore decided to expand this engagement to provincial levels, as we are doing today with you.

As interfaith leaders, you represent the starting point from which acts of kindness and generosity should originate. I greatly esteem you as the leaders of our society, as you are the individuals who regularly interact with communities on a daily basis.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Today, we have convened here with three decades of our shared democracy, which we have built from the shackles of apartheid, with only ourselves to trust in the process.

Reflecting on our journey, we have climbed mountains that were seemingly insurmountable. Through weaving together the threads of different faiths and the tireless work of numerous organisations, the dark cloud of apartheid was finally vanquished, paving the way for a freedom that we cherish.

It is important to always maintain a sense of gratitude for the achievements we have made and not let the pessimistic voices that solely focus on the negative aspects overshadow our progress.

We built our progress on the unity of diverse faiths, treating every religion with equal respect. In stark contrast, the apartheid era unfairly elevated Christianity as the sole faith, causing division among South Africans.

Today, it is truly remarkable to see people from diverse backgrounds joining forces to achieve great things, overcoming obstacles, and fostering unity for the betterment of our communities.

Today, we also have Chapter 2 of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, which recognises that everyone has the right to freedom of religion. Section 9, the equality clause, prohibits unfair discrimination on various grounds, including religion.

As Government, we are committed to upholding the rights of all individuals, regardless of their beliefs or religious affiliations. We strive to provide equal respect and protection to both believers and non-believers, as well as to different religious denominations.

Equally, our commitment to addressing social issues has been unwavering. Over the past 30 years, we have made remarkable strides in enhancing the well-being of South Africans.

We have transitioned from an authoritarian state apparatus that overlooked the lives and living conditions of millions of our citizens to a democratic nation that guarantees equal protection for every individual.

A significant number of South Africans, especially those who are less fortunate, now have the opportunity to access education, healthcare, and basic services. More than ever before, millions of our citizens are shielded from abject poverty by means of among others the redistribution policies that represent progress, such as the Land Reform Programme.

Today, our churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples serve as cornerstones of society, providing vital education, feeding the poor and needy, and speaking out against injustices in our nation with a consistent and strong approach.

I would like to commend the wonderful work that the interfaith communities here in the Western Cape