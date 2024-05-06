President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Memorial Lecture on life and times of Elijah Barayi, 15 May

President Ramaphosa to deliver the Memorial Lecture on the life and times of Elijah Barayi

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 deliver the Memorial lecture on the life of Elijah Barayi.

The labour law lecture, organised by the department of Labour in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg, will focusing on the life and contribution of Elijah Barayi and will offer the President and opportunity to pay his special tribute.

Elijah Barayi was a trade union leader who sacrificed his life in the struggle for the dawn of peace, freedom, and the building of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic society in South Africa.

He was one of the founding leaders of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and rose to become the Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) President at its launch in 1985.

He had been an activist in the Mass Democratic Movement since the 1950s.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Time: 10h30 – 12h30 (members of the media to arrive at 09h30)

Venue: University of Johannesburg, Soweto campus Imbizo hall, Gauteng

NB: Admittance is granted upon receipt of a confirmed RSVP. For RSVP and media site visit and inspection, please contact: Mishack Magakwe: 082 908 1828/ Mishack.Magakwe@labour.gov.za and cc hlobisile@presidency.gov.za on or before Friday, 10 May 2024 at 16h00.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

