MEC Anroux Marais congratulates Western Cape winners at SA Sport Awards

Statement by MEC Anroux Marais: Congratulations to the Western Cape winners at the SA Sport Awards

The SA National Sport Awards took place last night and we are very proud of all the Western Cape nominees, as well as those who won in their categories. Congratulations to Amandla Social Enterprises (Recreation body of the year), Mpumelelo Mhlongo (Sportsman of the Year with a Disability), Tug of War from Landbouskool Oakdale (School Team of the Year) and Stormers rugby player Manie Libbok (Newcomer of the Year). Dr Harold Adams from Boland Athletics was honoured as a recipient of the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contribution to the development of athletics in our country. Western Cape-born Eben Etzebeth (who now plays his rugby for the Sharks) was also crowned as Sportsman of the Year.

These awards are hosted every year to honour the best of our country’s sporting talent and the Western Cape was well represented as nominees and winners.

The Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, said: “I am so proud to see Western Cape winners in four of the categories at these awards. The Western Cape has shown that we have the talent and we provide our athletes and administrative bodies with the necessary support to help them achieve at the highest level. We will continue growing our province as the sporting hub of the country.”

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport continues supporting major sporting events and federations across the province to ensure that we can achieve sporting success.

Media enquiries:

Jan-Jan Joubert

MLO to Minister Anroux Marais

Email: Jan.Joubert@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 303 9238

