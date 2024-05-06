Leading RTD Cocktail Innovator BeatBox Announces Official Collaboration With LSU (Louisiana State University)

As A Proud Partner of LSU Athletics, BeatBox Introduces A Limited Edition Hard Tea With LSU Packaging

With this exclusive LSU edition of our Hard Tea, we're not just celebrating LSU's legacy, but also creating a unique opportunity for fans to enjoy their game days in a new and exciting way.” — Phil Jamison, EVP of Sales at BeatBox

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading ready-to-drink Innovator, BeatBox, announces their collaboration with LSU Athletics, Louisiana State University, staying within their Hard Tea flavor family with a custom Hard Tea LSU package design which was introduced on campus in March 2024. BeatBox continues to gain attention and notoriety in the sport and sporting event space, with the LSU partnership as its first college level collaboration in Louisiana.

BeatBox, the #2 rated highest selling single serve RTD brand in the USA currently, has been a pioneer in the RTD space since the launch of their popular original Party Punches, with the Hard Tea line as a welcomed extension from their loyal and ever growing consumer base. The collaboration with LSU will further align with their “party punch” signature repertoire, becoming the “official party punch” of Louisiana State University Athletics!

Zech Francis, Vice President of Marketing at BeatBox says, “We are thrilled to announce our latest Creator Series partnership with LSU Athletics, marking our first venture into collegiate sports in Louisiana. This special edition of our fast growing Hard Tea line extension, dressed in LSU's iconic purple and gold, not only celebrates the spirit of Louisiana State University but also embodies the vibrant energy and innovation at the heart of BeatBox.”

The Hard Tea is a non-carbonated, Full flavor cocktail, with less than half the sugar and half the carbs compared to other “hard” teas on the market, specifically 100 calories and 5 grams of Carbs, in resealable, recyclable, eco-friendly packaging.

"With this exclusive LSU edition of our Hard Tea, we're not just celebrating LSU's legacy, but also creating a unique opportunity for fans to enjoy their game days in a new and exciting way. We're eager to see fans embrace this limited edition as a must-have during their LSU sports celebrations," says Phil Jamison, EVP of Sales at BeatBox.

The limited edition collaboration packaging features the identifiable BeatBox tetra wrapped in the LSU mascot graphic, Mike the Bengal Tiger, in their signature purple and gold school colors. Soon to be a collectors edition for all those LSU loyal fans!

About BeatBox Beverages:

BeatBox is the "Original Party Punch,” offering fun & nostalgic flavors in a sustainable & resealable package, now also offering an array of flavorful Hard Teas. With a deep passion for live music, our community of super fans, and creating fun, BeatBox has become the brand that’s bringing the party to the alcohol industry. The journey began in 2012 in the live music capital of the world, Austin, TX, and the energy was contagious. So much so, that BeatBox was able to secure the largest investment in SharkTank history from Mark Cuban who, “invested in BeatBox because at heart I'm a 25 year old and saw that this is going to be a party phenomenon.” BeatBox quickly built a team of beverage leaders helping to define a new category of "Party Punch." BeatBox has an impressive roster of famous investors in music and entertainment, including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek, Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many more.

Today, BeatBox has become one of the fastest growing brands innovating the alcohol industry and the drink of choice for Millennial and legal drinker age Gen Z drinkers. Its passion for music, and connection to its consumers, has also made it the fastest growing and most engaged alcohol brand on social media. In addition to music, BeatBox has infiltrated the sportsfan space, now with three official sports team partnerships in place - Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, LSU Athletics. Like Mark Cuban said, this is a company that sells fun, and if anyone ever asks what this brand is all about, tell them that "BeatBox Brings the Party!"

Visit www.beatboxbeverages.com for more and follow for updates @beatboxbeverages and @LSUSports on social media.