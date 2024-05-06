MACAU, May 6 - Due to the technical problems, the registration for the 42nd Macao Young Musicians Competition, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), which deadline was at 4pm on 6 May, were extended to 8pm on 7 May. IC would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours.
You just read:
Extension of the registration period for the 42nd Macao Young Musicians Competition
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.