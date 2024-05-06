Extension of the registration period for the 42nd Macao Young Musicians Competition

MACAU, May 6 - Due to the technical problems, the registration for the 42nd Macao Young Musicians Competition, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), which deadline was at 4pm on 6 May, were extended to 8pm on 7 May. IC would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours.