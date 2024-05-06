KULR Technology Group Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a global leader in safe and high-performance energy storage solutions, today announced that on May 01, 2024, the Company received written notification from the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide. Specifically, the Company has resolved the continued listing deficiency with respect to the low selling price of its common stock as described in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to shares of its common stock demonstrating sustained price improvement.

"We are excited to receive this news from the NYSE American," said KULR CEO Michael Mo. "Our ongoing efforts to enhance stockholder value and optimize the Company's long-term public valuation remain steadfast."

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

