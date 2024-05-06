Optery Named Winner by the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Attack Surface Management, Digital Footprint Management, and Employee Privacy Protection

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery, a leader in enterprise-grade personal data removal and the first company to offer a free service for finding personal information across hundreds of data broker websites, today announced its recognition as a winner in three categories by the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. These awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.





Optery has been honored for its outstanding contributions to cybersecurity in the following categories:

Attack Surface Management

Digital Footprint Management

Employee Privacy Protection



Optery's recognition in these categories highlights the company’s commitment to effectively managing exposed executive and employee PII—commonly leveraged in social engineering, credential theft, and initial access attempts—and to protecting businesses and their people from a variety of other PII-based threats, such as identity theft, doxing, and harassment, thus ensuring a safer and more private work environment.

“Today’s enterprise attack surfaces extend well beyond the traditional boundaries, encompassing exposed PII found across the vast array of data brokers online," said Paul Mander, GM at Optery for Business. “Effectively managing these digital footprints and protecting employee privacy are therefore critical for comprehensive organizational security. We are grateful for Optery’s recognition in these pivotal categories."

“We congratulate Optery on being recognized as an award winner in the Attack Surface Management, Digital Footprint Management, and Employee Privacy Protection categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Optery’s achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

In the complex and dynamic world of cybersecurity, excellence often goes unnoticed. That’s where the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards come in. We recognize companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in information security.

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential theft, identity theft, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security certification, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in the personal data removal category in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and received Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023. Tens of thousands of customers rely on Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet.

For more info and to sign up for a free personalized Exposure Report, visit http://www.optery.com.

