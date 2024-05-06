PayFiniti Selected as Preferred Cashless Wallet for Bravo Poker & Bravo TBIC
PayFiniti is dedicated to revolutionizing the payment landscape for players and enthusiasts alike.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayFiniti is thrilled to announce its selection as the preferred cashless wallet for Bravo Poker and the Bravo TBIC (tournament buy-in credit) solution, marking a significant milestone in the world of digital payments and poker tournament entry solutions.
PayFiniti, a universal cashless wallet designed to seamlessly link to various partners and accounts, will empower players to fund their Bravo TBIC account securely and conveniently. Bravo TBIC, officially powered by PayFiniti, enables users to purchase entries into major poker tournaments through the intuitive Bravo Poker registration system.
Co-founded by the visionary minds behind Genesis Gaming Solutions Inc, the parent company of Bravo Poker and Bravo TBIC, PayFiniti embodies innovation and efficiency in the realm of cashless payment solutions for a variety of industries, including gaming.
Ileah Kalika, Co-founder of PayFiniti, expressed her excitement about this partnership, stating, "PayFiniti is dedicated to revolutionizing the payment landscape for players and enthusiasts alike. Being selected as the preferred cashless wallet for Bravo Poker and Bravo TBIC not only validates our mission but also underscores the trust and confidence placed in PayFiniti's capabilities."
With PayFiniti's robust security features, user-friendly interface, and ability to streamline payment processes across various platforms, players can now enjoy a seamless experience when funding their Bravo TBIC accounts and accessing major poker tournaments.
About PayFiniti:
PayFiniti is a leading cashless wallet that caters to key industries including gaming, offering a universal solution for seamless and secure transactions across multiple accounts. Co-founded by the owners of Genesis Gaming Solutions Inc., PayFiniti is committed to driving innovation and convenience in the digital payments landscape.
About Bravo Poker:
Bravo Poker is the leading poker operations management system and platform that revolutionizes the way players register for poker tournaments, offering a streamlined and efficient registration process for major poker events.
About Bravo TBIC:
Bravo TBIC (tournament buy-in credit) is an innovative solution powered by PayFiniti, enabling players to purchase tournament entry (buy-ins) securely and conveniently through the Bravo Poker registration system.
Peter R.
PayFiniti/Genesis Gaming Solutions Inc.
peterr@genesisgaming.com
