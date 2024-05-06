Fortrea Reschedules Release of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

DURHAM, N.C., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced an updated issuance date for the company’s first quarter 2024 financial results. The Company requires additional time to work through accounting and discontinued operations matters primarily as a result of entering into a definitive agreement in March 2024 to divest assets relating to the Company’s Enabling Services segment.



Fortrea will now release its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 13, 2024, rather than on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, as previously announced. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET on the date of release to review its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the earnings call, participants should register online at the Fortrea Investor Relations website. To avoid potential delays, please join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call can also be accessed through the following earnings webcast link.



A replay of the live conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event and accessible on the events and presentations section of the Fortrea Investor Relations website.

