Exodus Movement, Inc. Announces Uplist to NYSE American Exchange

OMAHA, Neb., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD) (“Exodus” or the “Company”), the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American stock exchange. The Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.000001 (the “Common Stock”), will begin trading on the NYSE American under its current symbol, “EXOD,” at the open of trading on May 9, 2024. The Common Stock will continue to trade on the OTCQX until the close of market on May 8, 2024. Current stockholders of the Company do not need to take any action prior to the Company’s expected listing on the NYSE American.



“Uplisting to the NYSE American marks a significant milestone in our journey. Trading on the NYSE American will allow Exodus to create greater long-term value for our stockholders by increasing our presence within the investor community and, in turn, increase liquidity,” said JP Richardson, CEO and co-founder of Exodus. “We believe the uplisting will broaden the awareness of Exodus.”

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help half the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile and browser, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and swap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The self-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

Source: Exodus Movement, Inc.