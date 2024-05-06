Belite Bio to Participate in Key Opinion Leader Webinar to Discuss Unmet Needs In Stargardt Disease (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) and Perspectives On Tinlarebant

Webinar, moderated by Cantor Fitzgerald, will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET



Discussion will feature Dr. Michel Michaelides, leading expert in the field of inherited eye disease in adults and children

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the executive management team will participate in a Key Opinion Leader Webinar hosted by Jennifer Kim, Director, Equity Research, of Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The event will feature Michel Michaelides, BSc, MB BS, MD(Res), FRCOphth, FACS (University College London Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Hospital), who will discuss an overview of the unmet need for treatments in Stargardt disease (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA). Dr. Michaelides will also review the competitive landscape, real world applications for Tinlarebant in STGD1 and GA, and the additional analysis on data from Belite’s Phase 2 clinical trial in STGD1 recently published at ARVO.

Tinlarebant (LBS-008) is a novel oral, once daily retinol binding protein 4 (RBP4) antagonist designed to reduce the accumulation of vitamin-A based toxins in the eye, which have been implicated in the onset and progression of STGD1 and also contribute to disease progression in GA, or advanced Dry AMD. Tinlarebant has been granted Fast Track Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation in the U.S., and Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., Europe, and Japan for the treatment of STGD1.

To register for the event, please click here. A replay of the webinar will be available approximately one week after the event for 90 days under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events.

About Michel Michaelides, BSc, MB BS, MD(Res), FRCOphth, FACS

Dr. Michaelides is a Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and a Consultant Ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital in the departments of Medical Retina, Inherited Eye Disease and Pediatric Ophthalmology. He is a key member of a team developing gene and stem cell therapy at UCL and is a founding member and Head of Clinical Ophthalmology of a UCL gene therapy spin-out company, which was acquired by MeiraGTx and was till recently in partnership with Janssen to develop gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases. He has received a Career Development Award from the Foundation Fighting Blindness (USA), as well as the Department of Health/HEFCE ‘New Blood’ Clinical Senior Lectureship Award and is a member of Macula Society and Retina Society. With over 400 peer-reviewed publications and 35 book chapters. His research portfolio incorporates 8 on-going studies, including multi-center international natural history studies for USH2A-retinopathy, and he is also a principal investigator in 8 on-going retinal clinical trials investigating novel and established therapies.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt Disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

