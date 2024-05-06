Hill International, Inc. Names William Dengler Jr. to Fill Newly Created Chief Acquisition and Administrative Officer Position

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that William (Bill) Dengler Jr. is assuming the new role of Chief Acquisition and Administrative Officer with the company. As CAAO, Dengler will identify strategic acquisition opportunities, support the negotiation of favorable terms, and supervise the integration with merged companies to ensure a smooth transition and to maximize value formation. In addition, Dengler will oversee Hill’s administrative functions and industry-specific practice groups serving clients in the U.S. Federal, Aviation, Rail and Transit, and Resiliency and Disaster Recovery sectors.



Dengler has been with Hill since 2001, serving as Corporate Counsel from 2001 to 2002, Vice President and General Counsel from 2002 to 2007, Senior Vice President from 2007 to 2016, and Executive Vice President and General Counsel until 2018, when he assumed the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Dengler also serves as Corporate Secretary for Hill and its subsidiaries worldwide.

As CAAO, Dengler will continue to report to Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali, who said of the promotion: “Hill is experiencing another period of strong growth across all of our markets and regions. We created the Chief Acquisition and Administrative Officer role to enable us to realize this growth as efficiently and effectively as possible, maximizing the value and guiding the merger and acquisitions process. Bill’s ongoing leadership of our practice groups combined with his unparalleled knowledge of our company make him the ideal candidate to fulfill this function.”

Dengler is a licensed attorney in New Jersey and has practiced before the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals Bar and the U.S. Supreme Court.

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,500 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

