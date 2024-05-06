Lerman Law Firm Announces Fraud Investigation into George Leyva; Seeks Information from Victims and Witnesses Nationwide

The Lerman Law Firm initiated a nationwide fraud investigation into the activities of George Leyva and is seeking information from victims and witnesses.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, P.A.) has announced today that it has initiated a fraud investigation into certain activities of George L. Leyva, a current resident of Miami, Florida.



The public is advised that Leyva, who is in his late thirties, may be using one or more of the following aliases: “Jorge Leyva, Jorge Luis Leyva, George Luis Grey, Jorge Grey, Patrick Bender, and/or Richard Coles.”

The Lerman Law Firm is investigating whether Leyva perpetrated an organized scheme to defraud against one of his former employers headquartered in South Florida. Leyva, while Marketing Director of the employer/victim, obtained procurement contracts for marketing/advertising services from third-party vendors for tens of thousands of dollars and convinced the employer/victim to purchase services from these vendors.

Subsequent to the employer/victim issuing payment to the vendors for these services, the employer/victim became aware that the marketing/advertising companies, the contracts for marketing services, and the corresponding invoices tendered to it by Leyva were all fake, no marketing or advertising services were ever performed. In addition, the employer/victim discovered a cloned website created by Leyva that was using AI software to create copies of art images owned and sold by the employer/victim.

“We do not believe that this fraudulent scheme conducted by Leyva against his former employer is an isolated incident given its smooth, fast, and nearly perfect execution,” said Cathy Lerman, Esq., Founder and Principal of the Lerman Law Firm. “We think there may be more victims of this insidious fraud across the country, and we are seeking help to identify victims and witnesses nationwide.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Leyva claims to be a “Marketing Leader” who has worked as a Senior Marketing Director for numerous companies, including Unybrands, Assembly Global, Thirty Madison, and CrowdStreet, among others. Leyva’s LinkedIn profile also states that Leyva has a BBA in Finance from the University of Miami and an MS in Marketing from Florida International University.

Victims, witnesses, or prior employers who have information about Leyva that could assist the Lerman Law Firm in its investigation are asked to contact attorney Cathy Lerman via email at clerman@lermanfirm.com or by telephone at 954-332-1143.