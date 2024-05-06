The American Nurses Association Lights up Buildings Across the United States for Nurses Week

Use the hashtag #NursesLightUpTheSky to snap a photo at participating locations!

SILVER SPRING, MD, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off Nurses Week, the American Nurses Association (ANA) is lighting up over 50 city skylines, landmarks, and participating hospitals across the country for the organization’s “Nurses Light Up the Sky” campaign. Running throughout the month, the #NursesLightUpTheSky campaign is designed to rally citizens across the country in support of nurses.

All are encouraged to snap a photo with their cities participating landmark and use the #NursesLightUpTheSky hashtag! ANA’s theme for Nurses Week 2024 is "Nurses Make the Difference” to honor the incredible nurses who embody the spirit of compassion and care in every health care setting.

For the full list of Light Up the Sky locations, check out the Nurses Week 2024 website. Participating states and territories for 2024 include:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Guam

Illinois

Indiana

Maine

Maryland

Minnesota

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Along with #NursesLightUpTheSky, all members of the public are invited this National Nurses Week to share a photo of your favorite nurse (or nurses) on social media with the hashtag #ThankANurse or donate to the American Nurses Foundation to show your support

