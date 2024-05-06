Discover the PUC (Parallel Universe Coin) Listing on XT

Singapore , May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PUC(Parallel Universe Coin) on its platform in the Main Zone (Metaverse) and the PUC/USDT trading pair started from 2024-05-05 08:00 (UTC).



About PUC

PUC is an BEP-20 token deployed on the Build N’ Build layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 1 billion tokens. The PUC token represents a groundbreaking leap forward in the realm of Metaverse gaming economies. Positioned as the native token of Parallel Time and Space, PUC is deeply entrenched in the ethos of traditional finance while embracing the disruptive potential of decentralized finance and GameFi. At its essence, PUC strives to establish a new global institutional-level gaming financial infrastructure, offering a decentralized financial ecosystem accessible to both enterprises and individuals.

By leveraging blockchain technology, PUC endeavors to connect a myriad of Metaverse game ecological platforms, uniting stakeholders including major blockchain projects, game players, and developers. The parallel space-time ecosystem, structured as a hybrid chain, integrates the benefits of both public and private chains to address industry bottlenecks effectively. This fusion enables the system to achieve fairness, transparency, efficiency, and stability, laying a robust foundation for the comprehensive explosion of the ecosystem.

The PUC token transcends conventional gaming currencies, pioneering a dual mechanism of consumption and incentive within the game. As the primary medium of exchange, PUC facilitates in-game transactions, allowing players to purchase equipment, partake in activities, and enhance their gaming experiences. Simultaneously, the game rewards players with PUC through task systems, fostering active engagement and sustaining a virtuous cycle within the ecosystem. With a total supply control mechanism and regular destruction features, PUC maintains scarcity in the market, enhancing its value over time. PUC also unlocks exclusive content, enables free trade between players, offers staking opportunities, and grants community co-construction privileges, empowering players to shape the game ecology collectively.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , lauded the listing of PUC token on XT and remarked, "The listing of PUC token on XT underscores its commitment to revolutionizing the gaming industry through blockchain technology. PUC's vision of creating a decentralized financial infrastructure for global gaming ecosystems resonates with our mission to support innovative projects driving positive change in the crypto space."

About Parallel Universe Coin Project

The Distributed Autonomous Organization of Parallel Time and Space Ecology (PUC DAO) epitomizes the spirit of blockchain innovation and community-driven development. Initiated by early blockchain evangelists, alongside dedicated enthusiasts and members, PUC DAO aligns with the visionary ethos of Satoshi Nakamoto. Embracing blockchain technology, PUC DAO envisions a future where value interconnection serves as the cornerstone of societal progress. Through consensus-driven initiatives, PUC DAO fosters collaboration among diverse stakeholders, paving the way for a decentralized value ecosystem. Contributors to PUC DAO are recognized and rewarded, ensuring that every participant receives their due share of wealth, happiness, and glory. As the blockchain industry evolves, PUC DAO remains steadfast in its commitment to inclusivity, technological advancement, and shared prosperity.

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Allenn Kang, Parallel Time and Space is poised to redefine the landscape of Metaverse gaming. Backed by a team of seasoned experts, including CTO Qindy Jeffrey, COO Kiter Stephen, and CMO Jerry Korgan, Parallel Time and Space boasts unparalleled expertise in blockchain integration, strategic planning, and project management. As the ecosystem continues to evolve, Parallel Time and Space remains committed to pioneering groundbreaking solutions and empowering individuals worldwide.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

