Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference

RADNOR, Pa., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference, being held in Las Vegas on May 14-16, 2024.



Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference: Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Time: 5:00pm PDT Format: Fireside Chat

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by clicking here or under “News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at www.mineralystx.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

