Infinera Provides Update on the Expected Filing of its Fiscal 2023 Form 10-K

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it expects to file its fiscal year 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K on or before May 13, 2024. The company, along with its auditors, is continuing to make progress with the normal year-end close process.



The company also announced that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, after the market closes on May 14, 2024. Additional details on the investment community conference call to discuss these results will be made available at investors.infinera.com within the next week.

