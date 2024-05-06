Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Operational Updates

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET to report its first quarter 2024 financial results and highlight operational updates, including a review of its FT819 and FT522 programs for autoimmune diseases being featured on the same day at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting.

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 630-1956 (domestic) and (412) 317-1837 (international). The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

