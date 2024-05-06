Press Start CoLab Now Accepting Applications from Canadian Youth to Address the Mental Health Crisis in Canada

Now in Its Third Year, More than 100 Young Canadians have Participated in this Innovative Social Give Back Program from Teachers Life and nowly

TORONTO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teachers Life Insurance and nowly today announced the launch of their third-annual Press Start CoLab Program for Canadian youth ages 18-29 years. The Press Start CoLab Program is an innovation accelerator helping the next generation of young leaders, activists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and critical thinkers tackle pressing social issues facing Canadians today. The 2024 CoLab is focused on the mental health crisis in Canada, and applications are now open at Press Start. Young entrepreneurs who feel passionate about addressing the mental health crisis in Canada are encouraged to apply.



Hosted by Teachers Life and nowly, the Press Start CoLab Program will provide 50 social-preneurs with access to industry and impact experts who will mentor them through the ideation process throughout the 10-week summer program. Participants from across the nation can submit ideas to access $70,000 in grant money and in-kind business services. Applications open May 6 and close on June 3, 2024, and the program kicks off the week of July 4.

“We launched the Press Start CoLab three years ago to empower young Canadians to create truly meaningful and positive social change in our communities across Canada,” said Martha Turner Osborne, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer for Teachers Life and nowly. “Today, more than 100 Canadian youth have been through the program and developed actionable – and inspiring – ideas to address a broad range of mental health challenges in Canada.”

The 2024 Press Start CoLab emcee is Kwame Osei , a dynamic professional host and keynote speaker who focuses on inspiring change, action, and growth. Osei is one of several inspirational speakers supporting the program, including:

Dr. Susan Biali Haas , an award-winning medical doctor, health and wellness expert, coach, speaker, and author

, an award-winning medical doctor, health and wellness expert, coach, speaker, and author Autumn Peltier , a leading voice for Indigenous rights and environmental activist who has dedicated her young life to bringing clean water to Indigenous peoples in Canada

, a leading voice for Indigenous rights and environmental activist who has dedicated her young life to bringing clean water to Indigenous peoples in Canada Anthony Lue , a disability advocate with a powerful story of determination, persistence, and transformation

, a disability advocate with a powerful story of determination, persistence, and transformation JR Larose , a former Canadian football player and Indigenous advocate focused on helping others meet the challenges of change and systematic oppression head on

, a former Canadian football player and Indigenous advocate focused on helping others meet the challenges of change and systematic oppression head on Michel Chikwanine , a former African child soldier who inspires listeners to believe in their ability to make a difference

, a former African child soldier who inspires listeners to believe in their ability to make a difference Joelle Tomlinson , a journalist, storyteller, and advocate for representation, diversity, and equity

Participation in CoLab is free and open to Canadian entrepreneurs ages 18-29 to create original and unconventional solutions to the mental health crisis in Canada. Solutions are evaluated for originality, quality, and clarity of the proposal, as well as the viability, desirability, feasibility, and potential impact of the solution to drive meaningful change. At the end of the program, select solution proposals will receive grant funding from a pool of $70,000, including grants from affiliated partners like Canadian-based life insurance provider North Cover , RMA , and GenRe . Promotional partners in the 2024 Press Start CoLab include Kids Help Phone and jack.org . For more information, please visit Press Start.

Based on the success of the Press Start Program, Teachers Life and nowly, in partnership with OTIP, are piloting a CoLab program in the fall for high school students in Ontario. Participating high school students will have a similar opportunity to submit ideas to address the mental health crisis for access to $25,000 in grant money.

About Press Start

Press Start is a social impact program designed to connect and empower youth to drive positive changes through innovation, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and activism. The annual CoLab program shepherds 50 aspiring Canadian social-preneurs and activists, ages 18 to 29, to problem-solve on some of Canada's most pressing social issues through community, mentorship, collaboration, and seed-funding. Founded in 2022, the Press Start Program is backed by Teachers Life Insurance and nowly as an extension of Teachers Life’s mission to give back to its members and communities. For more information, please visit Press Start.