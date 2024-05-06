Thousands Across Canada Unite for Annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s

Canadians in over 150 communities coast-to-coast will walk as one the weekend of May 25th in support of those living with and affected by dementia

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s and dementia is back and bigger than ever.



The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s (“the Walk”) will take place across the country, during the weekend of May 25-26, to support more than 650,000 people in Canada living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, their families, friends and caregivers.

By 2030, it is expected that more than 500 Canadians will be diagnosed with dementia every day, underscoring its status as arguably the greatest health challenge of Canada’s aging population, and resulting in close to one million people expected to be living with dementia by that time.

Currently in its ninth year as a national event, IG Wealth Management and the Alzheimer Society are teaming up to raise critical funds to support the Alzheimer Society’s programs and services. These funds will help improve the quality of life for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their families, and support awareness and education about dementia. Now more than ever, greater awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, along with access to resources are critical.

“Alzheimer’s disease and dementia strike every community. We all know someone living with or affected by dementia, which is why it’s important to raise awareness through initiatives like The Walk,” said Christopher Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Alzheimer Society of Canada. “We are calling on communities across the country to rally together and take part in the Walk to show your support and help us shape the future of Alzheimer’s and dementia care in Canada.”

“IG is a proud supporter of the Alzheimer Society and their important work to help Canadians living with dementia and their caregivers,” said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. “The Walk is so important for us as an organization – we all know someone who’s impacted by dementia, and we have a longstanding commitment to being involved in the communities in which we live and work. The IG team will be out in full force on Walk weekend, and we hope Canadians from coast-to-coast will join us. Together, we can make an impact – one step at a time.”

Who are you walking for? Participants from across the country can sign-up, create their teams and start fundraising by visiting WalkForAlzheimers.ca and bring hope to the lives of people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and their families. Walkers are also encouraged to share why they’re walking on social media, using the official hashtag #IGWalkForAlz.

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada's leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides information, programs and services to those living with a diagnosis and their caregivers. The Alzheimer Society Research Program is Canada's leading funder of research into better understanding the causes of dementia, improving treatment and care, and towards finding cures.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management has $128 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2024, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $252 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2024.

