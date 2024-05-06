aTyr Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at several upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in May and June 2024.



Details of the conferences appear below:

Conference: RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Time: 8:00am EDT

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

Conference: Piper Sandler Virtual Lung Investor Day

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Time: 12:45pm EDT

Location: Virtual

Format: Fireside Chat

Conference: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: 4:30pm EDT

Location: New York, NY

Format: Corporate Presentation

In addition to the presentations, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the RBC and Jefferies conferences. A webcast of the RBC and Jefferies events will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the events, a replay of the RBC and Jefferies presentations will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days. For more information, contact investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.