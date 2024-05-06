Submit Release
Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 am ET
Location: New York, NY

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
Fireside Chat: Monday, May 20, 2024 at 10:30 am ET
Location: New York, NY

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com


