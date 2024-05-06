PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer unveils AI center; Provides direct access to its AI-driven solutions, insights and expertise

Alphen aan den Rijn – May 6, 2024 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today unveiled its dedicated AI center. The launch marks the company's ongoing commitment to combining deep domain knowledge with cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), which Wolters Kluwer has been incorporating into its products for the last 10 years.

The AI center centralizes the company’s latest AI-insights, research, and AI-driven information solutions in one accessible location, catering to professionals across critical sectors such as health, financial services, legal, ESG, risk, regulatory, and compliance. The site launch includes a recently published fireside chat featuring Wolters Kluwer CEO and Chair of the Executive Board, Nancy McKinstry, on the explosion of AI in the professional sector.

Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer, said: "AI is not just about technology; it's about people and the impact on their work. Our AI center is a testament to our long-standing expertise, commitment and leadership position in equipping professionals with the best information and tools they need to stay ahead of the curve. We are proud to offer a platform that not only provides easy access to our AI-driven information solutions but also shares knowledge and expertise that can help our customers deliver deep impact in the moments that matter the most.”

AI-powered products account for half of Wolters Kluwer's digital revenue

Artificial intelligence has been part of Wolters Kluwer's digital product development for over a decade, contributing to a range of solutions that now generate approximately 50% of the company's digital revenues.

Various AI enhancements can be found in many of Wolters Kluwer’s leading professional information solutions, such as:

UpToDate AI Labs – a collaborative resource that brings the power of generative AI to Wolters Kluwer’s market-leading clinical decision support solution.

CCH Tagetik – the indispensable Corporate Performance Management expert solution serving Chief Financial Officers and Sustainability Officers.

CCH ® AnswerConnect, Wolters Kluwer's flagship tax, accounting, and audit research solution leverages GenAI to enrich the search experience and enable accounting professionals to create more value for their clients.

OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management – a trusted product line designed to help financial institutions across the U.S. more effectively navigate regulatory change.





Responsible AI

The AI Hub also reflects Wolters Kluwer's commitment to developing artificial intelligence in an ethical and responsible manner. More information about Wolters Kluwer’s Responsible Artificial Intelligence Principles can be found on the company’s website.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

