Automatic Power Factor Controller Market is projected to reach US$4.559 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 5.32%

The automatic power factor controller market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% from US$3.166 billion in 2022 to US$4.559 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the automatic power factor controller market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.559 billion by 2029.
An Automatic Power Factor Controller (APFC) is an instrument that is used in monitoring, supervising, and modifying power factors in electrical systems. Power factor controllers are aiding actively in the improvement of the power factor parameter, which becomes the quotient of active power to apparent power. Power factor is an important factor in assessing the electrical consumption at consumption points as well as in the efficiency of power consumption on the power stations side.
APFCs have the capability of synchronizing the power system automatically as the tool is able to monitor key parameters such as V-THD % and power factor %I-THD. The technology has the capability to facilitate a decrease in energy consumption, an extension of electric device lifespan, and electrical efficiency improvement in general. They are simple to use, require small space, and guarantee the dependability and efficiency of the electric transmission network. The device is able to provide services to various sectors like communication, malls, hospitals, paper factories, and industries.
Increased energy demand across various industries is the primary driving force behind the automatic power factor controller market growth. The Automatic Power Factor Controller (APFC) market is driven by the growing demand for energy. Power-intensive industrial activities such as manufacturing and data centers are high-energy consumers. Consequently, inefficient systems are responsible for the fact of energy mismanagement. The APFCs are the "power optimizers" that reduce energy consumption and cut the electric rent. In addition, the ability to utilize this substantial cost-avoidance option plus the more rigorous energy legislation offers APFCs as a hopeful option for heavy energy-consuming industries.
An automatic power factor controller is an electronic device that is used to control and stabilize the power factor of an electric grid. The power factor resembles the link between original power and apparent power within a circuit.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the automatic power factor controller market growth.
• For Instance, in April 2024 Eaton's PowerWave 2 busway has a secure channel and offers a dependable source of feeders for the roof-level power distribution. The lack of any interference in this open channel type even allows for the relocation of tap-off boxes if needed, which leads to the highest degree of adaptability. With regard to its frame, the PowerWave 2 is made of sturdy yet lightweight material. It has 250A to 1000A capacity. Such a system is widely applicable to data centers, commercial establishments.
The automatic power factor controller market, based on type is segmented into two types namely active automatic power factor controller and passive automatic power factor controller. Active automatic power factor controller is expected to account for the major share of the automatic power factor controller market. The passive power factor controller provides accurate and precise control and is capable of handling various power factor corrections.
The automatic power factor controller market, based on components is segmented into six types namely active capacitors, microcontrollers, resistors, displays, relays, and switches. Displays and switches is expected to account for the major share of the automatic power factor controller market. The displays and switches are the two components incorporated for user experience and precise control.
The automatic power factor controller market, based on the end-user industry is segmented into five types namely utility, manufacturing, commercial, defense, and others. Manufacturing and commercial is expected to account for the major share of the automatic power factor controller market. The end users like manufacturing and commercial require a high amount of energy for their day-to-day operations and small initiatives like adopting power controllers can save a lot of money.
By geography, the automatic power factor controller market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for automatic power factor controllers in various industries, including manufacturing, commercial, defense, and energy sectors. The demand is being driven by these nations is due to increased renovations of old electric grids with a growing focus towards energy efficient initiatives and the rise in the frequency of data centers in the regions to propel the automatic power factor controller market.
The research includes several key players from the automatic power factor controller market, such as Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Inc., General Electric Company, Texas Instruments, Onsemi, STMicroelectronics, Shreem Electric Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and TDK Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the automatic power factor controller market as follows:
• By Type
o Active Automatic Power Factor Controller
o Passive Automatic Power Factor Controller
• By Component
o Capacitors
o Microcontrollers
o Resistors
o Displays
o Relays
o Switches
• By End – User Industry
o Utility
o Manufacturing
o Commercial
o Defense
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Schneider Electric SE
• ABB Ltd.
• Eaton Corporation Inc.
• General Electric Company
• Texas Instruments
• Onsemi
• STMicroelectronics
• Shreem Electric Ltd
• Larsen & Toubro Limited
• TDK Corporation
