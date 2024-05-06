Submit Release
Deadline Reminder: Nonprofits Urged to File 990 Forms to Maintain Tax-Exempt Status

IRS Authorized E-file Service Provider Offers Easy, Affordable Solutions for Nonprofit Organizations to Ensure Compliance

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the May 15 deadline fast approaching, nonprofit organizations across the country are reminded to file their 990 forms to uphold their tax-exempt status. Failure to submit these forms on time can jeopardize their standing with the IRS, potentially resulting in penalties and loss of tax-exempt privileges.

TaxZerone, an IRS authorized e-file service provider, is here to streamline the filing process for nonprofits. Recognizing the diverse needs of these organizations, TaxZerone supports multiple nonprofit forms, including 990-N (e-Postcard), 990, 990-EZ, and 990-PF, ensuring an easy e-filing experience for all.

For nonprofits filing the 990-N form for the current year, TaxZerone offers Free filing. Additionally, for other forms, starting from $9.90 per form, nonprofits can take advantage of TaxZerone's low filing fees. Moreover, users can enjoy a 10% discount by prepaying through the TaxZerone wallet.

Here’s how to e-file IRS forms for your nonprofit organization with TaxZerone:
1. Select the form you want to file.
2. Fill out the form information.
3. Review and transmit the form to the IRS.
4. Get notified when the IRS accepts your form.

"Timely filing of 990 forms is crucial for nonprofits to maintain their tax-exempt status," emphasizes Alexia Zepeda at TaxZerone. "We understand the importance of compliance and are committed to providing nonprofits with a seamless e-filing experience to ensure their continued success in serving their communities."

By choosing TaxZerone, nonprofits not only benefit from an easy e-filing process but also receive the assurance of IRS business validations for their returns. Furthermore, instant notifications are provided as soon as the IRS processes their submissions, offering peace of mind in the compliance process.

About TaxZerone:
TaxZerone is an IRS authorized e-file service provider dedicated to simplifying tax compliance for individuals and organizations. With a user-friendly platform and comprehensive support for various tax forms, TaxZerone ensures a hassle-free filing experience for all its users.

