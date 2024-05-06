Viettel showcases defence tech at DSA, NATSEC exhibitions in Malaysia

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI — The Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) is showcasing its high-tech defence industry products at the 2024 Defence Service Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA) and the National Security Asia 2024 (NATSEC) exhibition in Malaysia from May 6-9.

Viettel High Tech, a subsidiary of the Viettel Group, represents Viettel at one of the world's top five defence and security exhibitions. In its 18-year history, the event is considered to have the largest scale, with the participation of over 1,200 enterprises from 60 countries and territories. Nearly 400 delegations from 45 countries, and 50,000 visitors are also expected to attend.

A representative from Viettel High Tech said Viettel joins the DSA as the national booth of Việt Nam, alongside 33 other national booths from around the world across a vast 45,000sq.m exhibition space.

Under the theme 'Building a Secure Future for Developing Nations', Viettel will present a diverse range of military products and high-quality resources, providing comprehensive research and development solutions to international customers.

After the success of deploying 5G services in India, including contracts signed at the International Defence Exhibition in Vietnam 2022, Viettel High Tech has gained new cooperation opportunities in the military and dual-use product sectors.

Upon announcing its participation in DSA & NATSEC, Viettel High Tech received cooperation proposals from major partners in the Middle East and Asia, opening up new business opportunities, especially in the realm of 5G technology. — VNS