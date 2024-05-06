National coal group posts $2.24 billion in revenue in four months

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) said it gained nearly VNĐ 57 trillion (US$2.24 billion) in revenue in the first four months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 4 per cent.

It contributed VNĐ8.46 trillion to the State budget.

During the period, the corporation mined 13.72 million tonnes of coal, up 2 per cent from the same period last year, and generated 3.42 billion kWh of electricity, or 6 per cent higher than its set plan.

It aims to produce 3.3 million tonnes of coal and import one million tonnes while producing 130,000 tonnes of aluminium, 9,450 tonnes of copper ores, 2,400 tonnes of copper sheets, and 850 tonnes of zinc ingots, as well as generating over one billion kWh of power.

With a view to realising the set targets, the group will direct its units to push ahead with production and capitalise on their resources and capacity. In the meantime, it will roll out plans to supply coal for power generation during the peak of the dry season, and focus on compensation and site clearance work in line with plans to ensure sufficient electricity.

Furthermore, it will enhance inspection on safety and security in order to protect resources, plant trees at landfills and construction sites, and maintain anti-dust measures at coal warehouses, and production factories near residential areas. — VNS