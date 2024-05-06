N2OFF: Save Foods to Target California’s Hemp Market

More than half of US hemp flower grown in California recently received Pre-Harvest Regulatory Approval in California allowing Save Foods to treat hemp

Neve Yarak, Israel, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. \ (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” or the “Company”), a pioneer agri-food tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, announced today that its subsidiary Save Foods Ltd. (“Save Foods”) is set to target the hemp flower market in California. The Company recently announced that the California Department of Pesticide Regulation approved and registered the use of Save Foods’ pre-harvest treatment, FieldProtect, based on compliance with provisions of California laws and regulations pertaining to pesticide registration.

Hemp flowers are usually treated before harvesting, the new approval allows the Company to address and approach the California market.

A recent Census of Agriculture report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed that California led the nation in hemp flower acreage and production in 2022. California produced 56% of all U.S. hemp flower, which is used to extract CBD and other cannabinoids, including intoxicating hemp-derived THC.

In previous trials conducted by a third party, Save Foods’ proprietary eco crop protection solution demonstrated up to 90% less disease development in cannabis inflorescences compared to untreated plants. Risk of contamination is present at every stage of the cultivation process. Beyond the health of the plant itself, both medical patients and adult-use consumers may be adversely affected by microbial contaminants. Pathogen contaminants pose an obvious health risk and product recalls may cost companies millions of dollars in lost profit and civil damages.

About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF also has a minority ownership in Plantify Foods, Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSXV, that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com .

